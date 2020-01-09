advertisement

PART – China’s Vice Premier Liu Ai, head of the country’s Sino-US negotiating team. Trade talks will sign a “Phase 1” agreement in Washington next week, the Commerce Ministry said Thursday.

Liu will visit Washington on January 13-15, said Gao Feng, spokesman for the trade ministry.

Negotiating teams from both sides remain in close communication on specific signing agreements, Gao told reporters at a regular conference.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on December 31 that the Phase 1 agreement with China would be signed January 15 at the White House. Trump also said he would sign the agreement with “China’s high-level representatives,” and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin talks at the next stage.

The Phase 1 agreement reached last month is expected to lower tariffs and bolster Chinese purchases of US-made farms, energy and goods as it addresses some intellectual property disputes.

But no version of the text has been made public, and Chinese officials have yet to publicly commit to key points, such as raising US $ 200 billion in imports of US goods and services over two years.

The United States launched a trade war against Beijing a year and a half ago over allegations of unfair trade practices, such as stealing US intellectual property and subsidies that unfairly benefit Chinese state-owned companies. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley, written by Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Gerry Doyle)

