Zhang Fangyong takes a look at a photo of boxing colleague Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

The retired American superstar could make hundreds of millions of dollars from a fight, but Chinese Zhang sometimes fights for nothing and secures himself by delivering his motorcycle.

The 26-year-old bantamweight has recovered from three losses in his first four fights and improved his win-loss record to 14-3-1, with three wins in the round of 16.

But Zhang’s determination is to continue his career despite numerous obstacles that have won him the hearts of Chinese sports fans and the admiration of the general public.

His story was part of a recently funded documentary by the Chinese government entitled “Changing China,” which records the progress of the world’s most populous country in the stoic struggles of ordinary young people trying to get through.

Good-natured Zhang, who grew up in rural poverty, earns so little from sports that he has taken on a number of simple jobs to keep his boxing dream alive.

He was a security guard but was released after a few days because he was classified as too small. Previously, he also worked in a restaurant kitchen, moving house, and building.

His work as a delivery driver, first in Kunming and now in the capital Beijing, is associated with its own challenges.

Zhang’s electric scooter, which was bought for a small loan for 6,000 yuan, was stolen when he delivered a meal.

“I followed people wildly more than two kilometers, but I couldn’t catch up with them,” he said in an interview at Beijing M23 Boxing Club, home of the WBA featherweight world champion, Xu Can.

“A delivery person always protects his food no matter what happens,” Zhang said, adding that he kept the takeaway, even if he was chasing the thief.

“I didn’t give in”

As soon as the adrenaline subsided, the helplessness of his situation hit him.

“Suddenly my scooter was stolen and I felt that the world was very unfair to me,” said Zhang, who is now traveling with a replacement.

Zhang’s determination was falsified in a difficult childhood in a village several hours outside of China’s southwestern city of Chongqing.

The next town was a mountain hike from Zhang’s home, where his mother raised pigs and chickens and sold eggs to keep the family afloat. His father worked outside the village.

Zhang started in martial arts, but his interest in boxing was sparked when he saw a documentary about the story of Manny Pacquiao, the great Filipino boxer.

But if he hoped that one day he could make a fortune to keep up with Pacquiaos, he was wrong.

Earlier this year, Zhang’s highest participation fee for a fight was only 3,600 yuan ($ 520), so it was necessary to juggle boxing with odd jobs.

Zhang admits that he does not have the raw talent of someone like Pacquiao and that boxing – which was banned under Mao Zedong – is not yet developed enough in China to ensure a dependable living.

But what he lacks in talent, Zhang balances speed, heart and the desire to make his family and supportive friend proud.

“What we have to prove is my mind, my willpower and that I will improve, although I may be technically lacking,” said Zhang, whose goal is to become an Asian champion.

“I worked hard, didn’t give in and now I’m here in the best boxing club in China.

“It shows that I can stand here as long as you are willing to work hard and believe.”

He looks at the pictures at Mayweather, Pacquiao and fellow countryman Xu’s gym again. “Maybe one day my photos will be published there too.”

