China announced on January 22 that 440 people had infected a new virus, which first appeared in Wuhan and killed nine, fearing that respiratory disease could become a global epidemic.

Li Bin, deputy minister of the Chinese Health Commission, told reporters that the numbers were correct as of Tuesday midnight and that all nine coronavirus deaths had occurred in Hubei province, from where the World Health Organization (WHO) was first informed of the virus on December 31, 2019.

A further 2,197 people who came into contact with those already infected were isolated, said Li Bin, and 765 of them had been released from the observation. China admitted on January 20 that the disease could spread from person to person and raised concerns that the disease had already spread widely across the country.

According to a study by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the virus has already reached 20 mainland cities other than Wuhan.

“Lately, the number of cases has changed a lot because we are deepening our understanding of the disease, improving diagnostic methods, and optimizing the distribution of diagnostic kits,” said Li.

He said that the new strain of coronavirus is spread mainly through airway transmission, and warned that China now needs to work urgently to prevent and control the spread of the disease.

“The virus can mutate and there is a risk of the virus spreading further,” said The Guardian.

His comments came when the WHO scheduled an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the virus and determine whether an emergency was of international importance to public health.

The increase in cases of coronavirus also followed news that the United States was the fifth country outside of China – and the first outside Asia – to have confirmed an infection.

The 30-year-old patient is said to have traveled from Wuhan to Seattle on January 15, where the outbreak originated. He remains isolated at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have since raised their precautionary standards for travel to China in three stages from stage one to stage two, and warned travelers to take “increased precautions”.

Li said Japan, South Korea and Taiwan also each confirmed one case of the virus and Thailand four. An Australian man was also isolated after returning from central China with flu-like symptoms.

Concerned about a global outbreak similar to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) – another coronavirus that spread from China to more than a dozen countries from 2002 to 2003 – numerous nations have taken screening measures for travelers from China, in particular for travelers from Wuhan.

This Tuesday, January 21, 2020, travelers with face masks with their luggage are walking at the Hankou train station in Wuhan, south China’s Hubei Province. (Chinatopix via AP)

Concern has increased when millions of Chinese are expected to travel to their hometown cities on January 25 this year. Many return home for celebrations or travel abroad for vacation. Official data show that around 3 billion trips take place each year in the new year. Wuhan has a population of 11 million people.

Corona viruses are a family of viruses that cause respiratory diseases ranging from colds to SARS.

The most common symptom of the virus is high fever. Other symptoms include shortness of breath, sore throat and cough. Severe infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the WHO.

Because the virus – also known as 2019-nCoV – has an incubation period of seven days, the symptoms may not be immediately apparent.

The Chinese authorities believe the outbreak is related to a fresh food market in Wuhan that sold seafood and wild animals. The market associated with all SARS cases that occurred in Wuhan in 2003 has been closed since January 1st.

Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the virus is likely to have come from wild animals and has been mutated after it has spread to humans and has become contagious among humans.

He added that Chinese officials believe the outbreak was due to human exposure to wildlife that was illegally traded on the Wuhan market.

The WHO has asked people to avoid “unprotected” contact with live animals, to avoid close contact with people with cold or flu-like symptoms, and to cook meat and eggs thoroughly.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

