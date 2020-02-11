advertisement

PARIS – Postal operators in the United States, China and elsewhere say that suspending flights to slow the spread of a deadly new virus has a major impact on global mail and parcel flow.

In a statement from The Associated Press on February 11, the United States Postal Service told its colleagues around the world that there were “significant difficulties” in sending letters, packages, and express mail to China, including Hong Kong and Macau. because most of their supplier airlines have suspended their flights to these destinations.

As a result, USPS can “no longer accept” items for China, Hong Kong and Macao “until sufficient transportation capacity is available”.

In another communication, separate from the AP, the Singapore Post informed its worldwide colleagues that it would no longer accept letters, parcels and express deliveries for China “until sufficient transport capacity is available”.

The notes were shared with postal services around the world via the Universal Postal Union, a United Nations agency headquartered in Switzerland, which is a major forum for postal cooperation between its 192 member countries.

In a statement to the AP, the UPU said that suspension of flights due to the virus “will affect mail delivery for the foreseeable future.”

“But hopefully it’s only temporary. The Universal Postal Union closely monitors the operational situation and is in constant contact with the postal operators to ensure that any backlogs are removed in the shortest possible time. “

The Chinese postal service China Post claims to disinfect post offices, processing centers and vehicles to ensure that the virus is not spread through the post and to protect postal staff.

The virus “doesn’t survive long on objects. It is therefore safe to receive mail from China, ”said a China Post sent through the UPU.

Letters, parcels and express shipments that still make it to China are delivered “not personally”.

The crisis is also affecting mail that is moving China to other destinations. The countries affected included North Korea, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The notice states that China Post temporarily stores undelivered items and transports them to the destination countries as soon as these transportation options are available again.

“Delays in transport and delivery are expected during this period,” it says.

By John Leicester

