LONDON / LOS ANGELES – China’s rapidly expanding corona virus is throwing global container ship traffic off balance as lines divert cargo and reduce calls to Chinese ports. According to the industry, this is the cornerstone for months of delivery delays.

The spread of the deadly virus has shut down cities and factories in China and disrupted global air traffic.

China’s decision to extend the lunar new year holiday period to February 10 has exacerbated the logistical complications, although the ports are still open. China is an important link to the container sector and transports everything from fresh food to telephones and designer clothing to industrial parts.

The world’s best container lines Maersk, MSC and CMA CGM have reduced the number of calls to China known as empty runs, the companies said in the past few days.

Exports of goods from China have already been made, with major effects. Hyundai Motor has announced that it will cease production in South Korea, the largest manufacturing base, due to a lack of spare parts.

Disruptions in ocean freight traffic have already put shipping companies under pressure as they face weaker markets and higher costs due to the new regulations of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for low-sulfur fuel.

According to shipping and trading companies, regular timetables are also affected by truck and dock workers in China who are stuck at home or away from work. In addition, warehouses near port areas in China do not fully function. This has resulted in ships being diverted from China to ports in South Korea.

The South Korean port of Busan, one of the largest container terminals in the world, has already overflowed with a container capacity of 78 percent and could rise from its usual level of 70 percent, said a Busan port official.

“The shippers park their cargo in our ports. If the corona virus subsides and the cargo level in the Chinese ports decreases, they can later use a small ship to transport this cargo to their destination in the Chinese ports.” Official said.

If the container level rose to over 80 percent, it would be difficult to operate the port efficiently, the official said.

Further delays

While China’s Lunar New Year period typically slows down, the virus is expected to further reduce cargo volume.

Lasse Kristoffersen, CEO of the Norwegian shipping company Torvald Klaveness, told Reuters that 25 percent of the container fleet was affected because the trips were canceled.

“This is mainly due to lower volumes in China. This is normal during the new lunar year, but it seems to us that volumes for this period are lower than normal – probably influenced by the corona virus, ”he told Reuters.

US-based shipping industry advisor Jon Monroe, whose company operates in China, said the empty runs were higher than usual in February. Even if the effects of the virus wane, it will be quick to move goods to and from China, which will lead to further logistical problems.

“Everyone will make up for lost time. It’s really the perfect storm, ”he said.

Alphaliner, a shipping consultancy, announced that extended holidays and emergency measures to combat the virus should reduce freight volumes in Chinese ports, including Hong Kong, by over 6 million TEU (20 foot equivalents) in the first quarter of 2020, and predicted a decline in global container handling Container handling in China rose last year by over 4 percent to 261.25 million TEU.

“Since these extended empty sailing programs in long-haul traffic (on container lines) are likely to continue until mid-March, the restoration of the cargo volume could also have a negative effect after the end of the holiday,” said Alphaliner.

Executives in seaports on the US west coast, who handle the majority of Chinese imports into the US, are preparing for expected disruptions.

“You will see imports go into March,” Gene Seroka, executive director of Port of Los Angeles, told Reuters.

By Jonathan Saul and Lisa Baertlein

,

