China’s state-owned anti-doping agency “temporarily” suspended tests on Monday, less than six months before the Tokyo Olympics, in response to the coronavirus epidemic, the International Testing Agency AFP said.

“The situation is one of the precautions to avoid endangering athletes or test officials, and while recognizing the importance of anti-doping activities, the priority is to maintain public health for all,” said the ITA, which insisted in 2018 Drug testing was launched worldwide.

The 2020 Olympic Games begin on July 24th.

The Chinese agency (CHINADA) “will gradually resume testing as the situation improves,” said the ITA, adding that it is testing whether “private providers” could conduct testing.

“We are still half a year from the Tokyo Games,” said an ITA spokeswoman. “Indeed, it is likely that this will impact testing in China and solutions will need to be found.”

The World Anti-Doping Agency said it was monitoring the problem.

“We are supporting CHINADA in implementing a plan to maintain the integrity of the anti-doping program in China,” said a WADA spokesman.

He added that it is up to anti-doping organizations like ITA and CHINADA to ensure that “despite the outbreak, the athletes are still being properly tested.”

The Chinese authorities reported 57 new deaths from the virus on Monday, the last 360 deaths since the virus was discovered in downtown Wuhan late last year, where it is believed to have been bombed by animals.

The virus has infected more than 17,200 people in China and has spread to 24 countries.

“This is not the first time that such an outbreak has occurred,” said the WADA spokesman, citing SARS and Zika.

According to its website, CHINADA carries out around 15,000 anti-doping tests every year.

In 2017, more than 10,000 tests were carried out, the third most common by national agencies after Germany and the UK, according to WADA.

China is a sporting power both in competition and as a host.

At the Olympic Games in Rio 2016, it took third place in gold and second place in overall medals. Hope for the games in Tokyo is high, but there have been some doping problems.

“Evolving situation”

Swimmer Sun Yang, a three-time Olympic champion who was suspended for three months in 2014 for doping, faces a second ban because he destroyed his sample with a hammer after a doping test. The Arbitration Court for Sport is expected to issue a judgment shortly.

A number of sporting events in China have been canceled due to the corona virus.

All domestic football has been blocked, and the canceled or postponed events include the World Athletics Championships in the hall, boxing qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics, and women’s basketball and bike tour in Hainan.

The China Open for snooker, the China Masters for badminton and the LPGA Blue Bay tournament for golfers are also canceled. The Chinese Formula E Grand Prix on March 21 was canceled on Sunday.

The Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix on April 19 in Shanghai is also at risk. The FIA ​​announced last Thursday that it was “monitoring the evolving situation”.

The ITA spokeswoman said that the planned test regimes will not be changed for events outside of China.

“We will continue the program we have prepared even if the competitions take place elsewhere.”

WADA said the verifiers should “ensure that the system is maintained while complying with health, law enforcement, and border guards’ guidelines.”

