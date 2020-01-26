advertisement

SHANGHAI – The ability of the coronavirus to spread is getting stronger and infections can continue to increase, China’s National Health Commission said Sunday, with more than 2,000 people globally infected and 56 in China killed by the disease.

National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei, speaking at a news conference, said knowledge of the virus was limited.

He told me that the incubation period for the coronavirus can range from one to 14 days, and that the virus is infectious during incubation, which did not happen with the Acute Serious Syndrome (SARS), a coronavirus that originated in China and killed nearly 800 people globally in 2002 and 2003.

Content efforts, which have so far included transportation and travel restrictions and cancellation of major events, will be intensified, Ma told a news conference on the second day of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The virus, believed to have originated late last year at a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan that was selling wildlife illegally, has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as the United States, Thailand, Korea, and China. South, Japan, Australia, France and Canada.

President Xi Jinping said during a policy meeting on Saturday that China was facing a “grave situation” as health authorities around the world tried to prevent a pandemic.

On Sunday, China announced a nationwide ban on selling wildlife in markets, restaurants and e-commerce platforms. Wild and often shredded animals packed together in Chinese markets are blamed as incubators for viruses to evolve and leap species barriers to humans.

Snakes, peacocks, crocodiles and other species can also be found for sale through Taobao, an e-commerce website run by Alibaba.

The US State Department said it would relocate personnel to its Wuhan consulate in the United States and offer a limited number of seats to U.S. private citizens on a January 28 flight to San Francisco.

The World Health Organization this week did not stop calling the outbreak a global health emergency, but some health experts argue whether China can continue to contain the epidemic.

On Sunday, China confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus since January 25, while the death toll from the virus has increased to 56, state-run CCTV reported.

The proliferation has caused the expansion of curbing movements within China, with Wuhan, a city of 11 million, in virtual enclosures, with transport links all but detached except for emergency vehicles.

Health authorities in Beijing urged people not to shake hands but rather to salute using a traditional hand gesture. The advice was sent in a text message to mobile phone users in the city on Sunday morning.

CONCLUSIONS AND FREIGHT

China has called for transparency in crisis management after a cover-up of the deadly SARS virus spread shattered public confidence, but officials in Wuhan have been criticized for their handling of the current outbreak.

“People in my hometown all doubt the real number of infected patients given by the authorities,” said Violet Li, who lives in the Wuhan district where the seafood market is located.

“I come up with a mask twice a day to walk with the dog – this is the only outdoor activity,” she told Reuters by text message.

The spread has overshadowed the start of the Lunar New Year, when hundreds of millions of Chinese travel home and abroad to be with families, with public events canceled and many tourist sites closed.

Many cinemas across China are also closed with major premieres of delayed films, lowering revenue. Theaters in the country received just 1.81 million yuan ($ 262,167) from tickets on Saturday, a small fraction of 1.46 billion yuan on Lunar New Year’s Day in 2019, according to data from the boxing company Maoyan.

Cruise operators including Royal Caribbean Cruises, Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises and Astro Ocean Cruises said they canceled a combined 12 cruises that were scheduled to board Chinese ports before 2 February.

The newly identified coronavirus has created alarm because there are still many unknowns surrounding it, such as how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads among humans. It can cause pneumonia, which has been fatal in some cases.

VIRUS SPREADING OUTSIDE CHINA

On Saturday, Hong Kong declared a virus emergency, abolished celebrations and limited ties to mainland China.

Hong Kong Disneyland and the city’s Ocean Theme Park were closed on Sunday. Shanghai Disneyland, which hosted 100,000 visitors daily through its Lunar New Year holidays, has now closed.

In Hong Kong, with five cases confirmed, city leader Carrie Lam said Saturday that high-speed flights and rail travel between the city and Wuhan will be halted. Hong Kong schools currently on Lunar New Year holidays will remain closed until February 17.

On Saturday, Canada announced the first confirmed “alleged” case of the virus to a resident who had returned from Wuhan. Australia confirmed the first four cases on Saturday, Malaysia confirmed four and France reported the first European cases on Friday.

Airports around the world have increased passenger control of China, though some health officials and experts have questioned the effectiveness of such examinations.

In an illustration of how such efforts could lose cases, doctors at a Paris hospital said two of the three Chinese nationals diagnosed with the virus in France had arrived in the country without showing symptoms.

A report by infectious disease specialists at Imperial College, London on Saturday said the epidemic “represents a clear and persistent global threat to health”, adding: “It is uncertain at the present time if it is possible to contain the epidemic. persistent within China. “

($ 1 = 6,9040 yuan Chinese renminbi) (Reporting by Yilei Sun, Samuel Shen, Huizhong Wu, Se Young Lee, Shivani Singh, Cheng Leng, and Martin Pollard; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Michael Perry)

