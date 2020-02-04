advertisement

As the epidemic of a severe strain of the new coronavirus spread in the city of Wuhan, China, the Chinese government has promised to build a 1,000-bed hospital in 10 days to treat the victims of the disease.

Given the huge business, Snopes readers asked if it was true. The Chinese government is apparently striving to do just that. Photographs show machines starting to prepare for construction on the site on January 24, 2020. Within days, the structures that would make up the new hospital were already built. As of February 2, 2020, photos showed that construction of the hospital was nearing completion.

On February 3, 2020, the New York Times announced that the new hospital, named Huoshenshan Hospital, was preparing to accept its first set of patients.

While the feat may seem incredible to some, it would not be the first time that the Chinese government has set up a hospital at lightning speed to deal with an epidemic. In 2003, Beijing built a hospital within a week to treat patients with SARS.

About 45 million people are quarantined in China as the country attempts to contain the spread of the virus, which was first reported in Wuhan. The current strain, dubbed 2019-nCoV, has killed 425 people in China.

