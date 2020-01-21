advertisement

BEIJING – China has sentenced former Interpol president Meng Hongwei to 13 years and six months in prison for indicting more than $ 2 million in bribes.

Meng was elected president of the international police organization in 2016, but his four-year term was shortened when he traveled from France to China in late 2018.

advertisement

Interpol was not informed and was forced to make a formal request to China for information about Meng’s whereabouts because of suspicions that he had fallen out of favor with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Meng’s wife, who remains in France with her two children, has accused the Chinese authorities of lying and questioned whether her husband is still alive.

Grace Meng is now suing Interpol, accusing him of not protecting him from being arrested in China and of not taking care of his family. Meng’s lawyers filed a lawsuit with the Permanent Arbitration Court in The Hague, The Netherlands, last year.

In a statement by the No. 1 Conciliation Court in the northern city of Tianjin on January 21, Meng accepted the verdict and did not appeal. In addition to his prison sentence, he was fined 2 million yuan ($ 290,000).

Meng, 66, admitted to abusing his position to accept 14.4 million yuan ($ 2.1 million) in bribes while serving in various roles, including as deputy minister of public security and security Chief of the Maritime Police, often in exchange for favors and using his influence with other officials.

Meng has already been released from his positions and expelled from the Communist Party. The relatively easy verdict was probably the result of what the court called its cooperative stance and willingness to admit its crimes and show remorse.

Meng became Interpol President in late 2016 when China expanded its leadership vacancies in international organizations.

His appointment at the time raised concerns among rights groups that China might try to use its position to persecute dissidents abroad, and pointed to the lack of transparency in China’s legal systems.

While serving at Interpol, Meng retained his title as China’s Deputy Minister for Public Security. It was not clear when or how he crossed Xi, who launched a far-reaching campaign against corruption at all levels to eliminate or intimidate political rivals.

As a long-serving deputy minister of public security, Meng served for a while under Zhou Yongkang, the former security chief who was sentenced to life in prison.

Zhou and other high-profile figures charged with fighting corruption in Xi have been largely convicted of corruption. In the meantime, however, officials also said they “openly conspired to usurp the leadership of the party.”

Xi has ousted many powerful officials – most of them belonging to an enemy faction that remains loyal to former leader Jiang Zemin.

The Epoch Times contributed to this report.

advertisement