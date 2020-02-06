advertisement

On February 5, 2020, the AB-TC website (aka City News) published an article claiming that Chinese authorities were seeking approval from the Supreme People’s Court to begin the massacre of 20,000 people infected with the new coronavirus in order to contain the sickness:

China seeks court approval to kill more than 20,000 coronavirus patients to prevent further spread of the virus

The highest court in Chhina (sic), the Supreme People’s Court, is set to approve the massacre of coronavirus patients in China on Friday as a safe way to control the spread of the deadly virus.

The state told the court that China is on the verge of losing its health workers from the coronavirus, as at least 20 health workers contract the virus daily.

It is not a real report. Although the AB-TC website has no disclaimer qualifying its content as fiction, we have found a number of red flags regarding the legitimacy of reports from this outlet.

For starters, this website is full of junk news. For example, an article from July 2010 (still featured on the home page) is titled: “BREAK: New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur is dead.” But Shurmur did not die in 2010. In fact, he is still alive to this day. wrote and was hired as an offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos in January 2020.

The website has also published hoaxes on “cannibal restaurants” (debunked here), hoaxes about celebrity couples (debunked here), doctored tweets from US President Donald Trump and an unwanted press article that incorrectly claimed that Prince Andrew had committed suicide.

This website has also previously posted disinformation about coronavirus or acute respiratory disease 2019-nCoV. The Singapore government issued a statement on January 30, 2020 to refute the allegations published in an AB-TC report:

Corrections and clarifications regarding the lies published by the AB-TC City News website

On January 30, 2020, a website called “City News” published an article titled “BREAKING NEWS: Singapore reports six more cases of coronavirus, a total of 16 now” (https://ab-tc.com/singapore-coronavirus -cases /) claiming that five Singaporeans contracted Wuhan coronavirus without traveling to China.

At 9 p.m. on January 30, 2020, there is no local transmission of the Wuhan virus in Singapore. To date, all confirmed cases in Singapore are Chinese nationals who have traveled from Wuhan.

None of the AB-TC articles we examined were accompanied by a person’s signature. On the contrary, they were all written by so-called “local correspondents”.

In other words, this website doesn’t really have a good track record for authentic reporting.

In addition to its story of pushing for disinformation, there are also some red flags in the AB-TC’s article on the mass slaughter of coronavirus patients. For example, like most of the other articles on this website, this article does not contain any links to supporting evidence. Even when the article mentions secondary sources, such as a “document” or “press conference”, they do not provide any evidence that these elements exist or have occurred. The article is also strangely empty of details. AB-TC reports that “the state” or “the court” or “official” made a statement, but does not provide direct quotes or names in its report.

Finally, no credible media has published reports containing this assertion. The New York Times reported on February 6, 2020 that a senior Chinese official “had ordered the Wuhan city authorities to immediately arrest all residents infected with the coronavirus and to place them in solitary confinement, quarantine or hospitals. designated. This report, of course, made no mention of “massacres”.

There is also no mention of this alleged court case on the website of the Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China.

AB-TC is the only source of this rumor. However, this website has not provided any evidence to support its claim. This website is also used to disseminating disinformation. As this claim is not supported by any other credible report, we concluded that this report was indeed false.

