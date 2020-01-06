advertisement

PART – China criticized the United States for exacerbating tension in the Middle East through the use of force in the blockade between Washington and Tehran and called on all parties to exercise restraint to ensure peace and stability.

A US drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani has further escalated the conflict between the two countries already at odds with Tehran’s nuclear activities.

Tehran has publicly vowed to avenge Soleiman’s death, and the US President Donald Trump in turn has threatened further retaliation against any Iranian attack on American assets or citizens.

“Energy policy is neither popular nor sustainable,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily conference. “The dangerous US military behavior of recent days goes against the basic norms of international relations.”

“We urge the US not to abuse its force and urge the relevant parties to exercise restraint to avoid exacerbating the situation,” he said, adding that China is “very concerned” about the impasse. between Iran and the United States.

China also criticized the United States for threatening sanctions against Iraq in response to the Iraqi parliament’s resolution demanding that the US and other foreign troops leave the country.

“China has consistently opposed the unnecessary use or threat of sanctions,” Geng told reporters. “We wish that the countries concerned, especially the major countries outside the region, could do more to promote peace and security in the Middle East region and avoid actions that escalate regional tensions.”

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Giles Elgood)

