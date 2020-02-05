advertisement

SHANGHAI – China’s air force will take part in the upcoming Singapore airport, the Chinese defense ministry said on Wednesday, as concerns over the spread of a coronavirus that overshadows Asia’s largest airspace and defense space.

The ministry said in a post on its official WeChat account that its air force had been invited to participate in the airshow between February 5-18, adding that it would send nine aircraft and more than 100 personnel.

Singapore last week banned entry for all Chinese visitors and foreigners with a recent history of travel to China to thwart the rapidly spreading coronavirus, with organizers saying 10 exhibitors from China had withdrawn.

advertisement

Airshow is officially open between February 11-16. Singapore Airshow said in a statement Wednesday that China’s Army Air Corps’ aerobatics aerobatics team Ba Yi would fly for the first time on the show.

Singapore authorities and event organizers did not immediately comment on whether the Chinese delegation was granted an exemption to attend. (Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei and John Geddie in Singapore; Editing by Nick Macfie)

advertisement