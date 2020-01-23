advertisement

PART – The public face of China’s attempt to control a new strain of coronavirus, which has killed 17 and infected nearly 600, is an 83-year-old doctor who became a household name 17 years ago for “courage.” to speak “in the fight against SARS.

Zhong Nanshan, despite his advanced age, was appointed to lead the National Health Commission’s probe into the new virus, which has abducted millions of Chinese who are traveling for the Lunar New Year’s Eve weekly celebration, which begins on Saturday, and scares global markets.

His announcement Monday that the virus could spread to people – local officials had previously said the possibility of such transmission was limited – raised concerns about the outbreak. On the same night, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for decisive action to curb the spread.

Zhong, who is also known for his muscle-bound physique – his weight-lifting photos are widely circulated online – became a household name in 2003, when China was accused of covering up a major outbreak of Syndrome. of the Serious Acute Order (SARS).

On Tuesday, he said at a news conference in the southern city of Guangzhou, where he is based, that the government had been fair about reporting the cases and had been transparent in managing the outbreak.

Early Thursday, officials in Wuhan, a metropolis of 11 million people, closed transport links to prevent the virus from spreading – an action which sources said Zhong had defended.

Zhong and the National Health Commission could not immediately be reached for comment.

During the outbreak of the new virus, Beijing has warned officials that they face public shame if they hide an infection.

“MUST SP SPEAK”

This marks a departure from 2003, when, in an atmosphere of fear and suspicion, Zhong, a respiratory disease specialist, gave the media his frank, pessimistic assessment of the severity of the SARS crisis.

Time-lapse footage shows him telling reporters how little was understood about the source, transmission and handling of SARS.

In a 2016 documentary by state-run CCTV broadcaster, who praised Zhong for “daring to treat and dare to speak,” Zhong recalled a reporter questioning amid the outbreak of SARS if the disease was under control.

“I can’t help myself. I said it’s not under control at all.”

About 774 people died in the SARS epidemic, which reached nearly 30 countries.

Zhong was instrumental in China’s efforts to understand and combat the virus.

While SARS left China’s health authorities in an effort to rebuild public confidence, Zhong was hailed for his integrity and has remained a public character ever since, weighing in on public health issues such as air pollution and food safety.

“What is the point of being number one in the world in GDP if eating, drinking and breathing are in doubt?” He said in a Chinese media interview in 2013. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Yawen Chen Editing by Tony Munroe and Gareth Jones)

