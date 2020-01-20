advertisement

January 20, 2020

After a few terrible months (-42% in November), the Chinese plug-in market seems to have finally reached the low point only Annually 22% (yoy) in December to 149,000 units, with both drive technologies falling. Fully electric vehicles (BEVs) suffered less (nothing but -17% yo-yo) than plug-in hybrids (-45%).

An important consequence of the subsidy changes last summer is the fall from the grace of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). Despite the declines in the second half of the year, BEVs managed to close the year with a growth of 13%, while PHEVs fell by 13%.

And the trend becomes more visible every passing month. In December, BEVs represented 86% of the registrations, compared to the 80% average of 2019, which conveys a strong message to the players in this market: “Go BEV or Go Home.”

Interestingly, the total automotive market also seems to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Although 2019 was the second year in a row of sales declines (-10% yoy), something unprecedented happened in the last 30 days – in December the market fell only 1% yoy. So we could see a return to growth in 2020, which could mean even better growth prospects for the local plug-in vehicle market.

In fact, amidst this unfavorable environment, the December plug-in vehicle share (PEV) achieved a pretty good market share of 6.8% (5.8% BEV), bringing the PEV market share from 2019 to its final result of 5.5% (4.4% came) for BEVs only). This is considerably higher than the 2018 result (4.2%). On the other hand, it is still far below the 6.3% peak of last June. Maybe we will be back in the second half of 2020?

While many models saw their sales dry up, and even entire brands have taken the road of the dodo, such as Hawtai, new models are taking over the void. The most expensive end of the market also continues to flourish, allowing foreign OEMs to increase their market share. In this specific part of the industry (foreign automakers), Tesla was the winner, with the California-based brand occupying 4% of the Chinese plug-in market.

But to be honest, while as an individual brand Tesla was the winner, with nearly 43,000 registered vehicles, looking at automotive groups as a whole, the Volkswagen Group took the trophy, with around 47,000 registered vehicles.

Wash this specific breed (Best selling foreigner) in China the opening volley for one Apple versus Microsoft global rivalry in the near years? Discuss!

In December, Beijing Auto (BAIC) had a great month, with the EU Series sedan scoring 21,963 registrations, a new monthly record for a single model in China, while the smaller EC Series also recorded a five-figure result, the first and only one in 2019.

But the surprise of the month was the new FAW Bestune B30 EV sedan from scratch to 8,735 units in December. Fleet deal?

These are the 5 best-selling models from last month:

# 1 – BAIC EU series: The electric sedan took the usual peak in December to score a record performance, with the 21,963 units from last month being a new monthly high point for a single model in China. Excluding Tesla Model 3 performance in the US, it was even the best performance ever, with every EV, anywhere. What is the secret of its success? Attractive design and specifications for a decent price help (215 hp, 416 km / 260 mi NEDC, $ 32,500), but there must be more than just specifications and a decent price-quality ratio …

# 2 – BAIC EC series: In addition to the record performance of his EU Series brother or sister 11,409 units of BAIC’s small EV may seem void, but it was enough for a # 2 position. It was also the first (and only) time in 2019 that the city of EV managed to score a five-digit number. Will the EC series get its mojo back this year?

# 3 – FAW Bestune B30 EV: FAW’s electric sedan with bread and butter was something of an underdog, with its sales alongside the bestsellers of the category. As an example, it had 3,434 units sold throughout the year of 2018. Then, out of the blue, the electric sedan registered a record 8735 units in December! No doubt because of a fleet deal or more, because despite a good design, the specifications (33 kWh battery, 80 kW engine) are very weak for the category. Expect this model to continue to perform well all year round due to fleet deals (taxis, etc.), but one thing is certain: FAW, one of the leading car manufacturers in China, really needs a shot in the arm when it comes to EVs.

# 4 – GAC Aion S: The rise and fall of the Aion S continues, as the slender sedan improves its performance every passing month, after having achieved another record, 8460 registrations, in December. It reached 4th place last month, the 6th top 5 in a row. And if we add the 1,178 units of the Toyota-designed iA5 EV badge, which is nothing but an Aion S with a Toyota insignia, the GAC sedan would have registered 9,638 units that would place it in 3rd place. But back to the Aion S, in addition to its stylish (and aerodynamic – 0.245cd) appearance, this new model has some impressive specifications: a 59 kWh CATL NCM 811 battery, 510 km / 318 mi NEDC range and level 2 driving aids, but the real killer is the price: around CNY 180,000 ($ 26,000) before grants!

# 5 – Baojun E series: With the end of subsidies for most small city EVs that could not reach the minimum range of 250 km, the Baojun E Series won the lottery. The descendants of Shanghai Auto and General Motors saw sales rise in recent months, winning consecutive podium positions, but last month it was only 5th, after registering 8352 units. Access to the current subsidy, added to the competitive price (CNY 93,900 / $ 14,700 before subsidies), makes it an attractive model for car sharing companies, as well as other types of fleets.

Ranking list 2019

We will start by celebrating the first best-selling trophy of the BAIC EU series, with a new annual record (111,047 units) as the icing on the cake. The daring bet of Beijing Auto – which shifted its focus from the small EC series, a double bestseller (2017 and 2018), to the larger sedan from the EU series – has paid off. It is almost as if BAIC knew what awaited us …

Second place went to the BYD Yuan EV, which at one point seemed like a strong contender for the leadership position, but then it was completely frontally affected by the grant changes. The opposite happened with the 3rd placed Baojun E series – since the new rules were implemented, sales went through the roof, allowing it to jump out of the dark on stage! Furthermore, that was the first podium position for a SAIC model since 2012, when the small Roewe E50 was # 3, with 238 units … yes, so many.

There were numerous last-minute position changes, with the Roewe Ei5 recovering a few positions and ending the year on the 7th, a major improvement on the # 15 spot in 2018. It seems that Chinese buyers still love station wagons …

But the climbers of the month were again the GAC Aion S, jumping 6 positions to # 6, and the Tesla Model 3 joining the top 10, ending 2019 in # 8, with the Californian as the first foreign nameplate to be a year finished in the top 10.

What is impressive with regard to the performance of these two models is that, although both ended the year with record performance, both have even greater growth prospects for 2020. The Aion S is growing fast (it has grown month after month since it landed), while his insignia-targeted Toyota twin, the iA5, is already in four figures (1,178 units) on the market in just his second month. So by combining them together, because they are basically the same model, we get 9,638 units in December. So I assume that more than 100,000 units will not be impossible for the Aion S in 2020, something that the Tesla Model 3 should also be able to achieve thanks to the start of local production in Shanghai (the first 30 Made-In-China ) units were delivered in December).

With the BAIC EU series already at 100,000 units / year and SAIC’s Baojun E series regularly at 8,000-something performance, we could see that at least 4 models reached 100,000 in 2020 … which makes the top 5 race in 2020 quite a bit would make interesting right?

The BAIC EC series achieved a supply peak last month (11,409 units, the best year), allowing it to jump 6 places to # 13, while the MG eZS EV reached the rankings in the last month of the year, thanks to a record of 4,714 units, making it # 19 in 2019.

But another important measure for the Shanghai Auto electric crossover is behavior in overseas markets, with the Sino-British EV scoring nearly 2,000 units on export markets last month, the best result ever for an EV made in China.

In fact, this electric crossover has several waiting lists that must be met outside of China. After all, there are already 2,100 orders for in India, while in the UK I heard the interesting story that days after the price was announced in the UK, a few months ago, MG representatives were already requesting more units from headquarters in China because the allocation for 2019 was already fully booked. It seems that the question will not be a problem for the MG eZS EV, but we have a question:

Will SAIC have sufficient production capacity to meet demand?

And:

Does the MG crossover have sufficient demand (and production) to reach 100,000 units worldwide in 2020?

With a prevalent presence in the City EV field with the Baojun E series, and the MG eZS EV succeeds in both domestic and export markets, SAIC becomes a fierce rival for both BYD and BAIC, and we could even see it overcome in 2020.

(General Motors could benefit from the rise of Shanghai Auto, given the special relationship it has with it, but for that to happen, GM management would have to play its cards well, something it didn’t do when it comes to electric cars.)

Speaking of General Motors, among the various good results outside the top 20, the Buick Velite 6, the stylish twin of GM for the Roewe Egg5, had a record month in December, with 1,005 registered units. Will the Buick electric station wagon finally start selling in significant numbers this year?

Also outside the top 20 is a mention due to the rise of the Volkswagen e-Lavida, now at 3,872 units. In addition, the Audi Q2L e-tron registered 1,049 units in just its second month on the market. Volkswagen Group rises …

A final reference is made to the 3,455 units of Dongfeng’s Venucia D60 EV. Is this new electric sedan the bread and butter EV of the maker?

Looking at the manufacturers’ ranking, BYD (19%) won the 6th consecutive trophy, while # 2 BAIC (14%, an increase of 1%) and # 3 SAIC (12%, an increase of 1%) benefited of strong performance in December to get a share.

Geely (6%) finished far from the podium and had to keep a close eye on GAC (5%) to maintain the 4th position of the market until the end.

Interestingly, stage performers have been repeating exactly the same positions since 2017, but it seems that 2020 will be a much more balanced race in the manufacturers’ ranking, with the top 3 makers closer today than in the past, and GAC and Tesla (and Volkswagen?) Run like dark horses.

Cool new kids on the Block

There were a few landings last month. Changan launched the X7 EV medium-sized SUV, which has a good design but average specifications (405 km / 253 mi NEDC range, 150 kW engine) and a small minibus (F202 EV). Dongfeng released another Renault K-ZE rebadge, the Fengshen EX1, so the small Renault now has two Chinese rebadges (Venucia e30 and Fengshen EX1), both from Dongfeng. If you ask, “Why?!?”, My answer will be, “Because it’s Dongfeng,” because this specific Chinese OEM has 17 different EV nameplates, many of them chasing after the same kind of customers. … I know, product planning is not one of their strengths.

Back to new models, JMC launched a new city EV, the E180, with 305 km NEDC range, so the maker now has an EV with access to grants. In addition, Volvo launched the local production of its S60 PHEV sedan.

Finally we welcome a new EV-only brand, Zedriv:

Two models (GC and GX5) of their line-up with 3 models landed last month. The interesting small GT3 coupé (260 km NEDC range, 0-100 km / h in 7.6 seconds) comes later. Zedriv aims for an urban audience that is looking for cheap and chic transport, something that the GC embodies well. It must be looking for the BAIC EC series and Ora R1 customers. With an interesting design and good specifications (36 kWh battery, 338 NEDC range), given the low price ($ 12,000), the December 456 units can be a good sign for the new brand in a very competitive field. Will it reach 2,000 units / month? If so, Zedriv can breathe and start thinking about expansion.

Concerning the GX5, a small crossover marketed as a higher offering, the 338 km NEDC range and a battery of 46 kWh leave it behind the best models of the category (for example BYD Yuan EV), which incidentally suffer from the new market conditions (such as in, subsidized subsidies). So, despite its competitive prices ($ 20,000), it will be good if the GX5 reaches 500 units per month.

If you prefer “Other” sales charts (all other models combined), these are:

