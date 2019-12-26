advertisement

BEIJING – China, Iran and Russia will hold joint naval exercises beginning Friday in the Indian Ocean and Oman Gulf, China’s defense ministry said Thursday – amid heightened tension in the region between Iran and the United States.

China will deploy Xining, a guided-missile destroyer, which will run until Monday and are intended to deepen co-operation among the three countries’ navies, ministry spokesman Wu Qian said at a monthly news conference.

The exercise was a “normal military exchange” between the three armed forces and was in accordance with international law and practice, Wu said.

“It is not necessarily related to the regional situation,” he said, without elaborating.

The Gulf of Oman is a particularly sensitive waterway as it connects to the Strait of Hormuz – through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil passes – which in turn connects to the Gulf.

The drills are also coming at a time of full tension between the United States and Iran.

The friction has increased since last year when the US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six nations and imposed sanctions on the country, destroying its economy.

Washington has proposed a US-led naval mission after several attacks in May and June on international merchant ships, including Saudi tankers, in the Gulf waters, which the United States blamed on Iran. He denies the charges.

Tension has grown in the region not only over Iran’s controversial nuclear program but also over a September attack on Saudi oil facilities blamed on Iran by the United States and Saudi Arabia. Iran also denies involvement.

The Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman are key areas for international trade, and maintaining waterway safety is an important task, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for Iran’s armed forces, said on Wednesday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

“This exercise will be conducted to support and enhance the experience in the security of international trade in the region,” he said.

China has close diplomatic, trade and energy ties with Iran.

But China also has good relations with Iran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia, meaning it has long had to break a good line in a part of the world where it has traditionally exercised far less than the United States, Russia, France. or Britain.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit Saudi Arabia next year as he hosts the G20 2020 summit. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh in Geneva; Editing by Gareth Jones and David Clarke)

