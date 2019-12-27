advertisement

Iran, China and Russia launched joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman for four days on Friday, the commander of the Iranian flotilla said.

The exercise has taken place at a time of heightened tensions since the United States withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal in 2015 with Iran in May last year.

“The message of this exercise is peace, friendship and lasting security through cooperation and unity … and it will show that Iran cannot be isolated,” Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani said on state television.

Tahani added that the exercises included rescuing ships in flames or ships attacked by pirates, and target practice in which both the Iranian Navy and the Revolutionary Guards participated.

State television reported a Russian warship arriving at the southern Iranian port of Chabahar, saying the Chinese would soon join and call the three countries “the new triangle of power in the sea”.

media_cameraIran, China and Russia are described as the “new triangle of power”. Picture: Office of the Iranian Army / AFP

“The aim of this exercise is to strengthen the security of international maritime trade, to combat piracy and terrorism and to exchange information and experiences,” said the flotilla commander.

“We, as hosts of these powers, show that our relationship has reached a significant point and may have an international impact,” he added.

The United States has again imposed crippling sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from the nuclear deal last year and has urged Tehran to take countermeasures by dropping its nuclear commitments.

The remaining parties to the severely weakened agreement include the UK, France and Germany, as well as China and Russia.

In June, U.S. President Donald Trump approved a military strike after Iran shot down a U.S. drone to stop the retaliation at the last moment.

The crisis worsened with the September 14 attacks on the important Abqaiq processing plant of Saudi energy giant Aramco and the Khurais oil field, which temporarily halved the kingdom’s crude oil production.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels took responsibility for the attack, but Washington accused Tehran of making an allegation that it emphatically denied.

media_cameraRussian Navy Neustrashimyy frigate “Yaroslav Mudry” during joint naval drilling between Iran, Russia and China in the Indian Ocean and in the Gulf of Oman Image: Office of the Iranian Army / AFP

It has also denied allegations from Washington and other western capitals that it is behind a series of mysterious attacks on oil tankers in Gulf waters.

Washington has responded with a military deployment to the Gulf and launched an operation to protect shipping in the Gulf waters with its allies.

Japan said on Friday that it would also send a military ship and two patrol aircraft to protect the region’s waterways, but would not join the US-led coalition.

Tokyo will send an intelligence destroyer along with two patrol aircraft, cabinet head and government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

The move was “Japan’s own measure aimed at peace and stability in the Middle East and ensuring the safety of Japanese ships,” he said, noting that 90 percent of Tokyo’s crude oil imports came from the region.

Originally published as “New Triangle of Power” in Show of Force

