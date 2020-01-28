advertisement

According to a Harvard virologist, the Chinese regime is likely to underestimate the true extent of the coronavirus outbreak.

Fears of a rampant epidemic increase after the infectious disease strikes most of China and has spread to over a dozen countries worldwide.

advertisement

Official numbers show that the pneumonia-like virus affects thousands and kills hundreds, although experts say the total number of infections is far higher than that of the communist regime.

In a recent study by Imperial College London, the researchers found that “self-sustaining human-to-human transmission” is the “only plausible explanation for the extent of the Wuhan outbreak”.

The researchers said that each infected individual could infect an average of 2.6 others and that authorities would have to block the transmission of more than 60 percent of the cases to curb the outbreak.

Another study, currently being prepared by UK and US experts and published on January 23, put the number of reproductions at around 3.8, although it was later revised to 2.5.

With a reproductive number of 3.8, China would have to control 72 to 75 percent of the transmissions to prevent the virus from spreading – “an almost impossible task by locking up the entire city,” said Michael Lai, an American molecular biologist and biologist Taiwan’s Academia Sinica.

China has quarantined 17 cities, postponed school openings, and extended week-long national New Year holidays to February 2 to curb the spread of the disease.

Despite these efforts, 5 million people left Wuhan’s virus epicenter before the lock came into effect on January 23.

The experts in the preprint study estimated that less than 10 percent of infections have been found in Wuhan so far.

“If the epidemic in Wuhan continues unabated, we expect the epidemic in Wuhan to be significantly greater by (February 4),” wrote the researchers, predicting that by then more than 190,000 infections would have occurred in the city alone.

Large outbreaks were said to develop in major cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Chongqing and Chengdu.

Guangdong’s center for disease control and prevention on January 25th said the number of reproductions was 2.9 and said that the disease “could have a higher risk of pandemic than SARS” – a major outbreak from southern China from 2002 to 2003, involving approximately worldwide 800 people were officially killed.

A young Chinese visitor wears a protective mask as she drives through the almost empty site of the Temple of Heaven in Beijing (China) on January 27, 2020. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

Pandemic risk

“I would say there is a very high risk of pandemics,” said Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, a virologist at Harvard University, referred to the risk that the outbreak would turn into a worldwide epidemic.

He said the risk was increased by the unwitting spread of the virus by asymptomatic patients.

China’s health minister Ma Xiaowei told reporters on January 26 that unlike SARS, the coronavirus is infectious during its 14-day incubation period – meaning that it can be transmitted even if the infected person has no symptoms.

A January 24 study at The Lancet identified a 10-year-old coronavirus patient who had no symptoms prior to a medical exam. Two other patients in the same study had no signs of fever.

Such findings have raised concerns that current screening measures that control body temperature are not effective in detecting the disease.

Two patients from Wuhan in France recently passed the check-ups and showed signs of infection only one or five days later.

Feigl-Ding said that this feature of the coronavirus “makes containment much more difficult” than in the case of SARS, which was not infectious during the incubation.

He also suggested that many official infection and death figures are based on data that is not up to date, as there is likely to be an administrative “backlog”.

Between January 25 and 26, the number of registered patients increased by 50 percent from around 2,000 to around 3,000. There have been a number of cases where the deaths were not reported until a day later, making it difficult for outsiders to assess the real situation, he said.

The large backlog in cases awaiting testing suggests that “many suspected cases (which) have not been confirmed,” said Feigl-Ding. “If there is a test jam, everything that affects everyone’s forecast model is delayed.”

He said he expected the World Health Organization (WHO) to announce a global emergency in this situation shortly. Last week, the WHO stopped calling the outbreak a global health emergency.

The organization rated the outbreak risk on January 26th in China as “very high” and internationally as “high”. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on January 27 that travelers should not make “non-essential trips” to China.

Chinese travelers wear protective masks while waiting before boarding a train before the annual spring festival at a Beijing train station in Beijing, China, on January 23, 2020. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

“Tough” virus

The Chinese authorities have found that the virus has spread over four generations in Wuhan – that is, a person who has been infected with the virus from its original non-human source has infected a person who then infected another person.

Second generation cases have also been discovered outside of Wuhan. This phenomenon suggests that the virus is “hard” according to Lai.

When a virus replicates in a new host, it usually weakens. To see if it survives to the fourth generation, this suggests that the Wuhan corona virus has “adapted well to humans,” said Lai.

According to Lai, RNA viruses, ie viruses whose genetic material is RNA and not DNA, such as the Wuhan coronavirus and SARS, have a “high mutation rate” that enables “the properties to be changed very quickly”.

For example, in the Lancet study, the RNA sequences that were isolated from 6 patients from the same household were different, he noted. According to Lai, in his previous research, he observed the “frequent occurrence of RNA recombinations between different strains of coronavirus”, a sign of the development of the virus.

Such news may not be so good for the ear. This indicates the difficulty in containing this virus, ”said Lai.

Follow Eva on Twitter: @EvaSailEast. (TagsToTranslate) CDC

advertisement