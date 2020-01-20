advertisement

The Chinese authorities reported a new death from viral pneumonia on January 19. In addition, another 136 patients were infected, increasing the number of infections worldwide to more than 200.

This is the largest increase since the virus first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.

advertisement

So far, pneumonia has killed three people, all from Wuhan.

The city’s health ministry said the new patients, aged 25 to 89, were infected before January 18.

Until Sunday, at least 170 people remained in Wuhan hospitals for central treatment, of which 35 were in critical condition and nine were critically ill. The officials said they also monitor 90 others who were in close contact with the patients.

Around 700 miles from Wuhan, Beijing confirmed two cases of infection on Sunday, and Guangdong province in southern China confirmed one, confirming the virus had spread to other parts of the country for the first time. According to state media, the two patients in Beijing were recently in Wuhan.

Thailand confirmed two cases of viral pneumonia, while Japan reported one. Everyone had recently traveled to Wuhan.

Tourist lineup at a health checkpoint in the arrival area of ​​Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 19, 2020. (Jorge Silva / Reuters)

Shenzhen, a southern city on the Hong Kong border, has also isolated two patients suspected of carrying the Wuhan virus.

The new numbers came in when both the Canadian and US health authorities examined Wuhan passengers at three of the largest airports in each country.

Other countries, including Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan, have also announced measures to step up entry detection efforts as the lunar new year approaches across Asia.

Many other cases possible

The Imperial College Medical Research Council in London released a report on January 17 that researchers estimated 1,723 people in Wuhan could be at risk of the disease.

The calculation was based on the number of infection cases outside of China, the number of passengers at Wuhan Airport, the daily international passengers departing from Wuhan, and the number of days before the international cases were discovered.

One of the researchers, Neil Ferguson, said there is a chance that infection rates in China will drop significantly.

One likely reason for the large discrepancy between the report’s estimate and the officially reported data is that the infection is indeed “widespread across the population,” Ferguson said.

He found that the Chinese authorities’ tests were inadequate and focused mainly on people exposed to a living animal and seafood market in the city, which the authorities have linked to the spread of the disease.

“You should get extensive tests from people reporting respiratory problems with pneumonia hospitals across the city,” he said.

Human transmission?

Some of the patients in Wuhan, as well as the patients in Thailand and Japan, have not been to the fish market, which raises concerns that the virus may spread from person to person. Chinese officials, the World Health Organization, and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recognized the possibility of human-to-human transmission.

Ferguson also said it was possible.

“When hundreds of people are affected, it is very unlikely that this is only due to market exposure, so it is very likely that some person-to-person transmission has occurred,” he said. “We know that similar viruses and transmissions are possible in certain circumstances.”

He said that the current situation on the Chinese side requires more transparency and information exchange to prevent global spread.

Ferguson also said that this virus has similarities to SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome), although it appears much milder in terms of threats.

In an earlier version of this article, cases of infection were reported by the Beijing authorities. The Epoch Times regrets the mistake.

Follow Eva on Twitter: @EvaSailEast. (TagsToTranslate) DEATH

advertisement