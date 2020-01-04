advertisement

SINGAPORE – China has replaced the head of its liaison office in Hong Kong, the continent’s top political official based in Chinese-controlled territory, after more than six months of often violent anti-government protests in the city.

China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on its website late Saturday that Wang Zhimin, who had held the post since 2017, had been replaced by 65-year-old Luo Huining, who until November was the official the highest of China’s ruling communism. Holiday in northern Shanxi province.

Reuters reported exclusively in November that Beijing was considering possible replacements for Wang in a sign of discontent with the Liaison Office’s handling of the crisis, the worst since the city returned from British rule in China in 1997.

advertisement

Saturday’s statement did not provide further details on the change.

Pro-democracy teachers and supporters turn on their cell phones as they attend a rally to support teachers in Edinburgh Place in the Central District of Hong Kong on January 3, 2020.

PHILIP FONG / AFP via Getty Images

The Liaison Office, which reports to the State Council of China, serves as a platform for Beijing to project its influence on the city and has come in for criticism in Hong Kong and mainland China for misunderstanding the situation in the city.

Wang is the shortest director of courier service since 1997.

Mass protests erupted in June in Hong Kong over an extradition bill that would allow individuals to be sent to court on the continent, where justice is controlled by the Communist Party. Although the bill was withdrawn, protests have continued for a widespread perception that Beijing is improperly interfering with city affairs and complaints of police brutality.

advertisement