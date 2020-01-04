advertisement

SINGAPORE – China has lifted the head of its Hong Kong liaison office, Wang Zhimin, according to a post Saturday on the official website of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

The move comes as the sometimes violent protests plunge Hong Kong into a months-long display of anti-Beijing sentiment.

Usually, communications between Beijing and Hong Kong are conducted through a Chinese government body: the Central People’s Government Liaison Office in Hong Kong.

Wang was the continent’s oldest political official based in Hong Kong.

Reuters was the first to report that Beijing was considering possible replacements for Wang in the wake of the Liaison Office’s handling of the crisis. The office has come in for criticism in Hong Kong and China for misunderstanding the situation in the city.

The new head of the liaison office will be 65-year-old Luo Huining, the post said, who was half-retired after stepping down from his post as secretary of the Shanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Wang is the shortest director of courier service since 1997. (Reporting by Keith Zhai in Singapore and Vincent Lee in Beijing Writing by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Toby Chopra)

