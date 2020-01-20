advertisement

PART – China reiterated its call Monday for Canada to release arrested Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou as soon as possible, ahead of the executive’s first extradition hearing later in the day.

“The Chinese government’s commitment to protecting the proper rights of Chinese citizens is strong and unwavering,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily conference. He called the Meng case “a serious political issue”.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on December 1, 2018, at the request of the United States, where she is accused of bank fraud and HSBC bank fraud in connection with Huawei Technologies business in Iran.

advertisement

Meng has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition.

Her arrest angered the Chinese government, which subsequently arrested two Canadian nationals – Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – on state security charges. International observers have called cases against Kovrig and Spavor’s retaliation for Meng’s detention.

Meng is scheduled to appear in court for the first phase of her extradition hearing in Vancouver later Monday. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)

advertisement