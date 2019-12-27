advertisement

China’s often-delayed missile program on March 5 reached an important milestone on Friday when it sent a communications satellite to Earth. The rocket is expected to play an important role in Chinese space exploration ambitions, although it has traveled a rocky path during its development.

After several false starts and problems shortly after the launch in earlier test flights, China seems to have finally solved it by its third attempt. Ultimately, the country hopes that the rocket will give it the power it needs to launch missions to the moon and even Mars in the not-so-distant future.

When it comes to launching a mission to Mars, space programs are forced to work within a few pretty strict windows. Missions are launched to the Red Planet with both Earth and Mars in the right positions, and those launch windows are relatively short.

China had hoped that it could launch its first rover to Mars in 2020 and planned to do so with a Long March 5 rocket. With this week’s successful launch, those ambitions now seem much more realistic and China will prepare to send its Mars hardware on the road by mid-2020.

In the future, China’s plans for a new space station will also be influenced by the progress of the March 5 rocket. The rocket will be used to send space station components to the sky, and China currently expects its space station to be operational by 2022.

Sending things to space is difficult. That’s just the way it is. NASA learned that SpaceX is still learning and China, which was forced to catch up after decades of being in the space competition, is also learning. Now that the long March 5 is performing as planned, we expect China’s space ambitions to increase over the coming months and years.

