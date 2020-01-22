advertisement

The Epidemic Response Command Center in Wuhan, China, announced that it was quarantining the city while an outbreak of the coronavirus broke out and shutdown the airport and all public transportation there.

The deadly coronavirus spread to five countries as of Wednesday, but the vast majority of cases are in China, where over 470 have been infected and 17 have died.

The Chinese authorities said that public transportation, including the subway and ferries, would stop at 10:00 a.m. on January 23.

“If there is no special reason, citizens should not leave Wuhan City,” said the Wuhan City Government in a statement, a state-owned media company said.

“Airports and train stations that can be used to leave the city are temporarily closed. The closings will continue until the next announcement. “

Officials monitor heat scanners at a temperature monitoring station at the Taipa Ferry Terminal in Macau, China, on January 8, 2020. (Macau SAR Health Bureau / Reuters)

Corona viruses “are a large family of viruses that cause diseases ranging from colds to more serious diseases such as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has so far not been identified in humans, ”said a statement by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Common signs are respiratory problems, fever and shortness of breath. Severe cases can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

Health experts said the Chinese-born coronavirus, for which there is currently no vaccine, could spread from person to person.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee (C) speaks at a press conference in Shoreline, Washington on January 21, 2020 after it was announced that a Washington state man was the first known person in the United States to catch a new type of drug Corona virus, which officials believe is from China. (Photo by Carla K. Johnson / AP)

“More cases are likely to be identified in the coming days, including more in countries outside of China, and possibly more in the United States. Given what has previously happened to MERS and SARS, it is likely that some person-to-person spread will occur, ”says the website of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC began examining passengers from Wuhan in the ports of entry on January 17.

The novel corona virus is officially known as 2019-nCoV. The first person outside of China to be infected with the virus was a 61-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan who traveled to Thailand on January 8, three days after the World Health Organization had fever with chills, sore throat and headache, on January 14 , Cases have since been discovered in the United States, Japan, and South Korea, with at least two of the cases originating from Wuhan.

