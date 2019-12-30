advertisement

A Chinese court sentenced the scientist, who claimed to be behind the world’s first genetically edited babies, to three years in prison for illegal medical practice on Monday, state media reported.

He Jiankui, who shocked the scientific community last year when he announced the birth of twin girls whose genes were said to have been modified to guarantee HIV immunity, was also fined three million yuan ($ 430,000), the said Xinhua News Agency.

He, who was educated at Stanford University, was convicted by a Shenzhen court for “illegally carrying out the processing of human embryos for reproduction,” said Xinhua.

Two of his colleagues were also convicted. Zhang Renli was sentenced to two years in prison and fined one million yuan, while Qin Jinzhou was suspended for 18 months and two years and fined 500,000 yuan.

The trio had no medical qualifications and knowingly violated China’s regulations and ethics, the court ruled, Xinhua said.

They acted “in search of personal fame and profit” and “seriously disrupted the medical order,” it said.

The researchers had falsified ethical review materials and recruited couples where the husband was HIV-positive for their gene-editing experiments.

According to Xinhua, the process was closed to the public.

His gene manipulation experiments led to two pregnancies – the twin girls and the third baby, which had not previously been confirmed.

He announced in November last year that the world’s first genetically engineered babies – the twins – were born this month after changing their DNA to prevent them from becoming infected with HIV by a specific gene was deleted under the name CRISPR.

Days later, he, a former associate professor at the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, said at a biomedical conference in Hong Kong that he was “proud” of his gene editing work.

In this photo dated October 10, 2018, He Jiankui is reflected in a glass pane while he works on a computer in a laboratory in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong province. Image: AP / Mark Schiefelbein

The allegation shocked scientists worldwide, raised questions about bioethics, and highlighted China’s lax control over scientific research.

“This technology is not safe,” said Kiran Musunuru, a professor of genetics at the University of Pennsylvania, explaining that the CRISPR molecular “scissors” often cut next to the target gene and cause unexpected mutations.

“It’s very easy if you don’t care about the consequences,” said Musunuru. In the midst of the outcry, he was examined by the police, the government ordered his research to be stopped, and he was released from his Chinese university.

Editing genes for reproductive purposes is illegal in most countries. The Chinese Ministry of Health issued regulations prohibiting the editing of genes from human embryos in 2003, although the procedure is permitted for “non-reproductive purposes”.

Gene editing to immunize the twins against HIV may have failed its purpose and cause unintended mutations, scientists said earlier this month after the original study was published for the first time.

He claimed a medical breakthrough that could “control the HIV epidemic,” but it was not clear if he had even succeeded in immunizing the babies against the virus because the team did not reproduce the gene mutation that conferred this resistance , the scientists told MIT with Technology Review.

While aiming for the right gene, the team did not replicate the required “Delta 32” variation, but instead created novel manipulations the effects of which are not clear.

In addition, CRISPR remains an imperfect tool because it can lead to undesirable or “untargeted” changes, making its use in humans extremely controversial.

In 2015, a UN bioethics committee called for the processing of human embryos to be stopped, as it is feared that they could be used to change the human race.

But a year later, Britain gave scientists permission to edit the DNA of embryos while researching the causes of infertility and miscarriages.

And in 2017, a U.S. science advisory board said such changes should be approved for disease removal in the future.

In November of this year, the World Health Organization announced that it would establish a global registry to track research into human genetic manipulation following the announcement.

Originally published as a scientist who is imprisoned for genitalized babies

