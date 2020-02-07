advertisement

SYDNEY – The Chinese women’s under-23 soccer team won 6-1 in an Asian qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics against Thailand on Friday.

The Chinese side had only arrived in Sydney on Thursday after being quarantined for almost two weeks at their Brisbane hotel due to the coronavirus outbreak in their home country.

The disease prompted officials to reschedule all six pool games, including those against Australia and Taiwan.

Four Chinese players also had to stay at home, including Asian soccer player of the year 2018, Wang Shuang.

Li Ying and Tang Jiali each scored two goals on Friday, while Zhang Xin and Wang Shanshan scored all goals in qualifying for Tokyo.

China will meet Taiwan on Monday at Campbelltown Sports Stadium in western Sydney.

