BEIJING (AP) – China opened new hospital built in 10 days, injects money into plummeting financial markets, further restricts movement of people in new steps on Monday to contain fast-spread virus and virus increasing impact.

Japanese authorities, meanwhile, decided to quarantine more than 3,000 people on a cruise ship carrying a passenger who tested positive for the virus.

Chinese health officials have reported 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases, an increase of 2,829 over a 24-hour period, while other countries continue to evacuate citizens from the hardest hit Hubei province and restrict the entry of Chinese or people who have recently traveled to the country. The World Health Organization has said that the number of cases will continue to grow as tests are pending on thousands of suspected cases.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has chaired a special meeting of the country’s main Communist Party body for the second time since the start of the crisis, said, “We have launched a people’s war to prevent the epidemic.”

He told the Politburo standing committee that the country must race against the clock to curb the spread of the virus and that those who neglect their duties will be punished, the public television station CCTV reported.

People’s Liberation Army medical teams arrived in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, to relieve overwhelmed health workers and staff the new 1,000-bed rural hospital far away downtown.

Its prefabricated rooms are equipped with medical equipment and advanced ventilation systems. A second 1,500-bed hospital is expected to open in a few days.

“The lack of hospital rooms has forced the sick to go home, which is extremely dangerous,” Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan told CCTV. “So having extra beds available is a big improvement.”

The Shanghai Chinese Composite Stock Index plunged nearly 8% on the first trading day after the Lunar New Year holidays, despite the central bank announcing that it was investing 1.2 trillion yuan (173 billion yuan). dollars) in the markets.

“We are fully confident and able to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the economy,” said Lian Weiliang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

At the end of the vacation, many companies asked employees to work from home to minimize the risk of infection. Volkswagen said its 3,500 employees in Beijing would do it for two weeks.

Xing Xuemei, director of Dohia, a bedding and household goods store in Zhengzhou City, said it would not open until February 9. She said all of the stores in her mall were closed, except for a Carrefour supermarket.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has announced that the semi-autonomous territory will close almost all land and sea border crossings with the mainland at midnight to midnight to stop the spread of the virus. Only the ground control points in Shenzhen Bay and the bridge to Macau and Zhuhai will remain open.

More than 2,000 hospital workers went on strike earlier today demanding the border be closed completely, and their union threatened to strike on Tuesday.

Hong Kong was severely affected by SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, in 2002-03, a disease of the same family of viruses as the current epidemic and which many believe has been intensified by secrecy and obfuscation Chinese officials.

“In essence, it is a version of SARS that spreads more easily but causes less damage,” said Ian Jones, professor of virology at the University of Reading in Britain, about the new virus.

Chinese scientists said they have more evidence that it probably came from bats. In a study published in the journal Nature, Shi Zhen-Li and colleagues from the Wuhan Institute of Virology reported that the genome sequences of seven patients were 96% identical to a bat coronavirus.

SARS is also believed to have originated in bats, although it jumped on civets before infecting people. Scientists suspect that the latest outbreak started in a seafood market in Wuhan where wild animals were on sale and in contact with people.

Meanwhile, Japanese health officials said a passenger on a Japanese-operated cruise ship tested positive for the virus after leaving the ship in Hong Kong on January 25.

The Diamond Princess returned to Yokohama with more than 3000 passengers and crew members after having made stops in Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa. A team of quarantine officials and medical personnel boarded the ship on Monday and began medical checks on everyone on board, an official with the Ministry of Health said on condition of anonymity, according to the rules. of the department.

Passengers and crew members can be quarantined on the ship if the captain consents, the official said.

The captain of the ship said that the Hong Kong health authorities had informed the ship of the passenger’s infection on Saturday, six days after he got off the ship after not being taken under thermal control, according to a tape recording of the ship. announcement tweeted by a passenger. The patient is currently recovering and in stable condition, and his travel companions have so far been uninfected, said the master.

“I wish we were informed as soon as they found out, so I could have worn a mask or washed my hands more carefully,” said the passenger. “I was in Hong Kong nine days ago and it seems to be too late now.”

South Korea, which has 15 confirmed cases, quarantined 800 soldiers who had recently traveled to China, Hong Kong or Macao or had contacts with people who had done so, said the door. – Word from the Ministry of Defense, Choi Hyunsoo.

The Philippines has banned the entry of all non-Chinese nationals after two cases have been confirmed, including the only death outside of China. The United States, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia have imposed similar restrictions despite criticism from China and the WHO that such measures are unnecessary.

About 150 cases have been reported from two dozen other countries. The number of confirmed cases in Vietnam has increased to eight, including an American of Vietnamese origin who made a two-hour stopover in Wuhan en route from the United States to Ho Chi Minh City.

At a daily text briefing because of the virus, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying accused the United States of acting against the advice of the WHO and of to have “spread fear”.

“The US government did not provide us with substantial assistance, but it was the first to evacuate staff from its consulate in Wuhan, the first to suggest the partial withdrawal of its embassy staff and the first to impose a ban travel to Chinese travelers. Said Hua.

The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday in Geneva that he was working with Google to ensure that research into the new virus first revealed information from the United Nations health agency, in the part of efforts to combat “rumors and misinformation” about the epidemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the opening of the WHO board meeting that social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Tencent and TikTok “have also taken steps to limit the spread of disinformation” .

With no end to the epidemic in sight, authorities in Hubei and elsewhere have extended the Lunar New Year holidays, which are scheduled to end this week, well into February to try to keep people at home and reduce the spread of the disease. virus. All Hubei schools postpone the start of the new semester until further notice.

