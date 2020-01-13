advertisement

January 13, 2020 against Dr. Maximilian Holland

The market share of electric vehicles in China, the world’s largest car market, China, increased from 4.5% to 4.7%, even after a substantial trim of incentives from July. The increase in EV market share is due to a decrease in sales of combustion vehicles of 8.4% (26.82 million in 2018 to 24.56 million in 2020), with EV sales remaining relatively intact (1, 26 million trimmed to 1.21 million). While government officials expect fossil vehicle sales to fall again in 2020, EV sales will remain relatively healthy, aided by a stable stimulating environment and a significant number of locally produced Tesla vehicles.

Shanghai. Image from sdweathers of Pixabay

The official car market figures were released Monday by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) and include both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The total decline of the car market in China accelerated in 2019 after a smaller decline in 2018, after almost 3 decades of rapid growth. Shi Jianhua, a senior representative at CAAM, told reporters:

“We love the high-speed development phase. We must accept the reality of low-speed development. … We had rapid growth for 28 consecutive years, which was really not bad, so I hope everyone can watch the market calmly. “Shi Jianhua, CAAM as reported by Reuters.

Keeping calm can be easier for some than for others. Among the major international automakers, Ford appears to have been hit the hardest, with 26.1% sales in China in 2019. Meanwhile, premium EV manufacturers in China, such as Tesla, Nio and others, have much future growth to look forward to . Let’s look at the recent decline in fossil vehicle sales and the relative increase in EVs plotted in a bar chart:

China’s new New Energy Vehicle (NEV) policy is mainly led by MIIT, whose top official, Miao Wei, confirmed on Saturday that NEV subsidies would remain ‘relatively stable’ in 2020.

As China represents around one third of the global car market, the decline in sales of fossil vehicles is a good omen for progress in the areas of pollution, climate and fossil fuel conflicts.

The other two largest global car markets, Europe and the US, also saw constant or falling fossil sales in 2019, according to the initial trend we saw in 2018. In general, fossil vehicle sales continued their worldwide decline in 2019 (article coming soon).

Dr. Maximilian Holland Max is an anthropologist, social theorist and international political economist who tries to ask questions and critically reflects on social and ecological justice, sustainability and human condition. He has lived and worked in Europe and Asia and is currently based in Barcelona. Follow Max on twitter @Dr_Maximilian and on MaximilianHolland.com, or contact him via LinkedIn.









