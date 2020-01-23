advertisement

BEIJING (AP) – Chinese authorities have decided to lock down three cities with a total population of over 18 million in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has made hundreds of people sick and spread to other parts of the world during the busy Lunar New Year travel period.

Unlimited closings are unmatched in size, encompassing more people than New York, Los Angeles and Chicago combined.

Wuhan train station and airport, the epicenter of the epidemic, were closed and ferry, subway and bus services were interrupted. Normally, the busy streets, malls, restaurants and other public spaces of the city of 11 million people were strangely quiet. The police checked all of the incoming vehicles but did not close the roads.

Authorities have announced that similar measures will come into force in the neighboring cities of Huanggang and Ezhou. In Huanggang, theaters, Internet cafes and other entertainment centers have also been closed.

In the capital, Beijing, the authorities have canceled “major events” indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs, which are a must during the holidays, in order to “implement the prevention and control of epidemics”. The Forbidden City, the Beijing palace complex that is now a museum, announced its closure indefinitely on Saturday.

Seventeen people died in the epidemic, all in and around Wuhan. Nearly 600 were infected, the vast majority of them in Wuhan, and many countries have started to screen travelers from China for symptoms of the virus, which can cause fever, cough, and difficulty. respiratory and pneumonia.

Chinese officials have not specified the duration of the closings. Although radical measures are typical of the Chinese Communist government, large-scale quarantines are rare in the world, even in deadly epidemics, due to fears of undermining people’s freedoms. And the effectiveness of these measures is unclear.

“To my knowledge, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” said Gauden Galea, the representative of the World Health Organization in China, in an interview. “It has never been tried before as a public health measure. We cannot at this stage say that it will work or will not work. “

Jonathan Ball, professor of virology at molecular virology at the University of Nottingham in Great Britain, said that the blockages seem scientifically justified.

“Until there is a better understanding of the situation, I think it is not an unreasonable thing to do,” he said. “Anything that limits the movement of people during an epidemic would obviously work.”

But Ball warned that any such quarantine should be strictly limited in time. He added, “You need to make sure you communicate the reasons why this is done. Otherwise, you will lose the good will of the people. “

During the devastating Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014, Sierra Leone imposed a three-day national quarantine while health teams went door-to-door to search for hidden cases. Frustrated residents complained of food shortages in the middle of the deserted streets. The funeral teams bringing together the corpses of Ebola and the people transporting the sick to the Ebola centers were the only ones authorized to move freely.

In China, diseases caused by the newly identified coronavirus appeared last month in Wuhan, an industrial and transportation hub in China’s central Hubei province. Other cases have been reported in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong reported their first cases on Thursday.

Most illnesses outside of China involve people who came from or had recently traveled from Wuhan.

Images of Wuhan showed long lines and empty shelves in supermarkets, while residents stocked up on what could be weeks of isolation. This seemed to be an overreaction, as no restrictions were placed on trucks carrying supplies around the city, although many Chinese people have fond memories of shortages in the years before the country’s recent economic boom.

Local authorities in Wuhan demanded that all residents wear masks in public places. Police, SWAT teams and paramilitary troops guarded Wuhan station.

Liu Haihan left Wuhan last Friday after visiting his boyfriend there. She said everything was normal at the time, before human-to-human transmission of the virus was confirmed. But things had changed quickly.

Her boyfriend “didn’t get much sleep yesterday. He sanitized his house and stocked up on instant noodles,” said Liu. “He doesn’t really go out. If he does, he’s wearing a mask.”

The sharp increase in disease comes as millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year, one of the largest annual migrations of people in the world. The Chinese are expected to make about 3 billion trips during the 40-day trip.

Analysts have predicted that cases will continue to increase, although the increase in numbers is also partly due to increased surveillance.

“Even if (the cases) number in the thousands, this would not surprise us,” said Galea of ​​the WHO, adding however that the number of people infected is not an indicator of the severity of the epidemic, as long that the mortality rate remains low.

The coronavirus family includes the common cold and the viruses that cause more serious illnesses, such as the SARS epidemic that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-03 and killed about 800 people, and Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, which is believed to originate from camels.

China wishes to avoid repeating errors in its management of SARS. For months, even after the disease spread around the world, China has parked patients in hotels and taken them to ambulances to hide the real number of cases and avoid WHO experts.

In the current epidemic, China has been recognized for sharing information quickly, and President Xi Jinping said it was a priority.

“Party committees, governments and relevant departments at all levels must prioritize people’s lives and health,” said Xi on Monday. “There is a need to publish information on epidemics in a timely manner and to deepen international cooperation.”

Health authorities were taking extraordinary steps to prevent further person-to-person transmissions, placing suspected infected persons in plastic tubes and boxes on casters, with air passing through filters.

The first cases of the Wuhan outbreak were linked to people who worked or visited a seafood market, which has since been closed for investigation. Experts suspect that the virus was first transmitted by wild animals, but may also be changing. Mutations can make it more deadly or more contagious.

WHO convened its emergency committee of independent experts on Thursday to determine whether the outbreak should be declared a global health emergency, after the group failed to reach consensus on Wednesday.

The United Nations health agency defines a global emergency as an “extraordinary event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

A global emergency declaration generally brings more money and resources, but can also encourage nervous governments to restrict travel and trade with affected countries. The announcement also places more disease reporting requirements on countries.

The declaration of an international emergency can also be politically burdensome. Countries generally resist the idea that they are experiencing a crisis within their borders and can advocate vigorously for other control measures.

