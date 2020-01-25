advertisement

Chinese leader Xi Jinping set up an epidemic control group on Saturday, in which 41 dead and around 1,400 people fell ill with pneumonia.

In an emergency meeting with his closest political circles, Xi Jinping warned of the “serious situation” and “accelerating spread” of the epidemic, saying the new task force should focus on curtailing the situation, and that should be the highest its primary role for all levels of government bodies, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The event coincided with the Chinese New Year, a one-week national holiday, when millions of Chinese living abroad and in other parts of China return to their hometown and increase fear of the virus spreading further.

So far, the corona virus has infected at least 12 countries and regions outside mainland China, including the United States, Australia, France, Malaysia, Nepal, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong. In China, Tibet is the only province that has reported no infections.

Before the holiday, the Chinese authorities quarantined at least 16 cities in central Hubei province where the corona virus started. Outgoing trains were also stopped in Beijing, the capital of China.

Everywhere in China, holiday celebrations and large public gatherings are canceled and tourist activities interrupted.

Laurie Garrett, a former global health analyst at the Council on Foreign Relations and a Pulitzer-winning science journalist, said the measures taken by the Chinese authorities were “too late”. If the Chinese authorities had been more transparent and would have taken quick action without trying to hide it after the outbreak, “it could have been fairly easily controlled three weeks ago,” she told the Epoch Times.

Garrett added that the travel restrictions are not surprising.

“With no vaccine or treatment for nCoV2019 – WuHan pneumonia – and the infection spreading across China, the government has been forced to use its 2003 SARS playbook,” she said. “And that means that whole cities have to be cut off, the nation’s population has to be restricted in their movements and potentially disease-spreading behavior.”

During the outbreak of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) 17 years ago, Garrett said many tourist areas in China became ghost towns as sporting activities, commercial and cultural events were either postponed or abandoned. There were few options in the cities where the city was closed. Some consisted of constantly measuring the temperature themselves to ensure that they were not infected with SARS or went to hospitals that were visited by patients.

On Saturday morning, a Chinese doctor from Wuhan died of the fatal coronavirus, the first victim among health professionals confirmed by the Chinese authorities.

“The government will take very drastic measures over the next few weeks, and this will be a time of need for the Chinese,” said Garrett.

Chinese airlines have asked all domestic airlines and travel agencies to offer a full refund to mainland Chinese passengers for tickets purchased before Friday.

Also on Saturday, Hong Kong ordered that all kindergartens, primary schools and secondary schools be closed until February 17 as part of an extended New Year’s holiday. Hong Kong officials have already suspended high-speed trains and flights to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific in Vietnam, Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines in Hong Kong, Qantas Airways in Australia and AirAsia in Malaysia have adopted similar guidelines.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommended not to travel to Wuhan and suggested precautionary measures for anyone visiting other parts of China.

