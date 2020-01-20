advertisement

January 20, 2020 against Steve Hanley

Is China a leader when it comes to protecting the environment on earth? Some would say yes and some would say the opposite. It builds huge renewable energy sources, but also meets a large part of its electricity demand by burning coal. Even worse, it exports its coal-producing technology to many of its neighboring countries.

advertisement

One of the areas where China can rightfully be a leader in environmental management is plastic. A year ago it closed its ports for the plastic waste that was transported from other countries. Now it says it will start abolishing single-use plastics in all major cities by the end of this year. (Note: China has more than 100 cities with more than 1 million inhabitants. The US has 14.)

According to The Guardian, the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment have issued a policy statement that plastic bags will be banned in all major cities by the end of 2020. The ban will apply nationally at the end of 2022. Markets that sell fresh products are exempt from the ban until 2025.

Single-use straws will also be banned at the end of this year, with utensils and food containers from takeaway restaurants being phased out over a period of years. The aim is to reduce the use of single-use plastics in all Chinese cities and villages by 30% by 2025.

The production and sale of plastic bags with a thickness of less than 0.025 mm will be prohibited, as well as plastic film with a thickness of less than 0.01 mm for use in agriculture. In some parts of the country, further restrictions will apply to the production and sale of plastic products, although details about which products and which regions will be affected are still ongoing.

Recycling plastic waste is a huge problem in most countries around the world. China is working to encourage recycling rates and is building dozens of “extensive resource use” bases to ensure that more products are reused as part of the war on waste. The United States, on the other hand, has no national policy to promote plastic recycling programs. Hawai’i, however, sets its own course. In the global competition to see which country is a leader and what a follower in the attempt to reduce plastic pollution, you score one for the Chinese.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement