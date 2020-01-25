advertisement

The exhibition in China will be largely suspended because the novel corona virus continues to make more than a thousand people sick.

The exhibition in China will be largely suspended as the corona virus continues to conquer the Republic. According to a new report in Variety, thousands of cinemas have closed for the national box office on an important weekend: Chinese New Year is today, January 25th. Lumiere Pavilions, Emperor, Bona and CGV. At the present time, the coronavirus, which is said to have started in Wuhan City, has killed at least 41 people and made more than 1,000 others sick.

According to the report, Chinese distributors have also pulled seven blockbusters that should start this weekend, just in time for the holiday, which usually brings in more than $ 1 billion in ticket sales. Meanwhile, international scientists are working on developing a vaccine against the virus that has never been seen before. It was supposed to come from bats and is now transmitted between humans.

By Friday, at least 70,000 cinema screens in 11,000 complexes had been shut down across China, with quarantine measures affecting millions of people and travel restrictions from and to the Republic remaining in place.

“In accordance with the current requirements for the prevention of new coronavirus diseases in our province, the theaters are now closed until the Spring Festival. Each theater group should direct their theaters and encourage them to take refund and suspension measures, ”an Guangdong province authority told Variety.

Cinemas that are still showing films have announced preventive measures, such as: B. disinfecting seats and work surfaces and offering free masks for ticket buyers. However, cinemas are not the only national attraction affected by the novel corona virus. Disneyland Shanghai, the Forbidden City, Bird’s Nest Stadium in Beijing, the Chinese National Museum, parts of the Great Fountain, Ming Tombs and other sights are currently closed.

The closings, including the IMAX theaters that bring in a lot of sales, will be expensive for China. A financial analyst told Variety: “While there is always a possibility that this is a short-term response to the coronavirus outbreak, these cinemas could be reopened soon if conditions improve in the country. However, we would not be surprised if these closings were made to take longer to err on the safer side. “

Follow the New York Times for live virus updates.

