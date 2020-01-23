advertisement

(ABC News) – BEIJING – China closed a city of more than 11 million people on Thursday to try to stop the spread of a deadly new virus that ravaged hundreds of people in the new lunar year and rushed to other cities and countries to travel.

Police, SWAT teams and paramilitary forces guarded Wuhan’s train station when last minute travelers arrived. Only those who had tickets for the last trains were allowed to enter. Metal barriers blocked access on time at 10 a.m., while helpless travelers were turned away and complained that they couldn’t go anywhere.

Virtually everyone in the scene wore masks. This was shown live on the news website The Paper. People queued up to buy them in pharmacies, which limited sales to one package per customer. The medical staff wore protective suits outside a hospital where some patients with viral respiratory disease are treated.

“As far as I know, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” said Gauden Galea, representative of the World Health Organization in China, the Associated Press in an interview at the WHO office in Beijing. “It has never been tried as a public health measure. We cannot say at this point that it will work or not. “

The local authorities urged all residents to wear masks in public places, and asked government officials to wear them at work and to ask shopkeepers to put signs for their visitors, Xinhua quoted a government tip.

“Anyone who disregards the warning will be punished according to the relevant laws and regulations,” says the message.

Virtually nobody is allowed to leave Wuhan, an industrial and transport hub in the central Chinese province of Hubei. According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, train stations, the airport, subways, ferries and shuttle buses were closed for long distances. The city’s anti-virus task force has been advised that measures have been taken to “effectively prevent the spread of the virus, decisively contain the outbreak, and ensure human health and safety”.

Cake Liu, who visited her boyfriend in Wuhan, left town last Friday. She said everything was still normal at the time because the human-to-human transmission had not yet been confirmed.

But things changed quickly.

“(My friend) didn’t sleep much yesterday. He disinfected his house and stocked himself with instant noodles,” said Liu. “He doesn’t really go out. When he does, he wears a mask. “

Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, warned the people of Wuhan on Wednesday to avoid crowds and public gatherings.

Diseases of a newly identified coronavirus first occurred in Wuhan last month, and the vast majority of the 571 mainland Chinese cases had occurred in the city. Other cases have been reported in Thailand, the United States, Japan and South Korea. A case was confirmed in Hong Kong’s southern Chinese territory after a case was previously confirmed in Macau. Most of them came from or had recently traveled to Wuhan.

A total of 17 people have died, all in and around Wuhan. Among the victims, the average age was 73 years, with the oldest being 89 and the youngest 48 years old.

The significant increase in disease reported only this week is due to millions of Chinese traveling to Lunar New Year, one of the world’s largest annual human migrations. Analysts have predicted that the number of reported cases will continue to increase.

“Even if (the number of cases) were in the thousands, we wouldn’t be surprised,” Galea said, adding that the number of cases is not an indicator of the severity of the outbreak as long as the mortality rate remains low.

The coronavirus family includes colds and viruses that cause more serious diseases, such as the SARS outbreak that occurred in China in more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003 and killed about 800 people, and the developing respiratory syndrome in the Middle East of camels.

The first cases of the Wuhan outbreak affected people who worked or visited a fish market that has since been closed due to an investigation. The head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control said the outbreak may initially be due to human exposure to wildlife, but the virus could also mutate. Mutations can be more deadly or infectious in humans.

“We are still learning more about this disease,” said Gao Fu, CCDC chief and academic of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the WHO postponed the decision whether to declare the outbreak a global health emergency as more information is needed. Another meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

WHO defines a global emergency as an “exceptional event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

Some countries have tightened screening measures for travelers from China, especially those arriving from Wuhan. North Korea has banned foreign tourists, a move it has taken during the SARS outbreak and in recent years due to Ebola.

A rapid response to this outbreak has been attributed to China, as opposed to holding back information about SARS for months to allow the virus to spread worldwide.

In the meantime, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have tested several people in the United States for coronavirus.

The CDC has now announced the first case of the corona virus in the United States.

The man was identified as a person in his thirties who lives in Washington State. The CDC claims to have received samples from several people in the United States for testing.

According to official figures, the new test rounds will also examine those who have traveled to Wuhan in China or have had close contact with someone who may have the virus.

The World Health Organization is expected to meet this Thursday, January 23, to discuss the explanation of the coronavirus, which is currently classified as a public health emergency.

