The coronavirus outbreak that started in China weeks ago is now growing by the hour. The number of people infected has risen over the past two days, with new suspected cases popping up all over East Asia and even the United States. As health officials endeavor to turn a blind eye to what could become a very serious situation, China is in the middle of building a completely new 1,000-bed hospital specifically for patients who may have the virus.

The huge new structure will be a lot like Wuhan and is based on the design of an existing hospital in Beijing. It is prefabricated and once the components are ready to go, the construction process is completed in just a few days. The hospital is expected to be built by 3 February.

As AP reports, this is not the first time that China has taken drastic measures to prevent a pandemic. In early 2000, the country was forced to quickly build a hospital for SARS patients and complete the entire project in just six days.

Wuhan is currently locked up and no one is allowed to board or disembark by train or plane. China issued this lockdown order hoping to limit the spread of the virus, but health officials in the United States and Europe are already reporting that travelers from China have probably made the disease an international issue.

From the last count, a total of 26 people died of the new coronavirus strain, while the total number of confirmed infections is around 830. Both numbers are a whole lot higher than a few days ago, but in the big schedule of things, this outbreak is still very small in size. Nevertheless, it is a scary situation, so we must keep our fingers crossed that health officials and scientists can put a lid on it before it gets out of hand.

Image source: WALLACE WOON / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

