PART – The Chinese city of Wuhan is rapidly building a new 1,000-bed hospital to treat the victims of a new coronavirus, mobilizing machinery to prepare it early next week, state media said.

The virus has killed 25 people in China and infected more than 800, the government said Friday, after the World Health Organization declared it an emergency but did not stop declaring an epidemic of international concern.

Most of the cases are in the central Chinese city, Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated late last year.

The new hospital is being built around a holiday complex, originally intended for local workers, housed in gardens near a lake on the outskirts of the city, the official Changjiang Daily reported on Friday. Prefabricated buildings, which will have 1,000 beds, will be erected, he said.

Construction machinery, including 35 excavators and 10 bulldozers, arrived on site Thursday night, with the goal of preparing the new facility by Monday, the newspaper added.

“The construction of this project is to address the scarcity of existing medical resources,” the report said. “Because they will be prefabricated buildings, they will not only be built quickly but they will not cost too much.”

China Construction Engineering, one of the companies building the hospital, said Friday it was “doing everything it could and would overcome the difficulties” to play its role, adding that there were now more than 100 workers on site.

Images on state television showed a lot of activity at the muddy construction site, with dozens of multi-colored, hard-to-work excavators preparing the terrain as a stream of trucks barged into materials and equipment.

The hospital aims to replicate the Beijing experience in 2003, when the city encountered Acute Severe Growth Syndrome (SARS). About 774 people died globally in the SARS epidemic, which reached nearly 30 countries.

At the time, Beijing built Xiaotangshan Hospital in its northern suburbs in just one week. Within two months, it treated one-seventh of all the country’s SARS patients, Changjiang Daily said.

“It created a miracle in the history of medical science,” the newspaper added.

The Beijing hospital, built by 7,000 workers, was originally created only to receive people in recovery from SARS to relieve pressure on other hospitals.

She eventually treated approximately 700 SARS patients. (Reporting by Beijing editorial staff; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Sam Holmes)

