advertisement

China started 2019 with completing the first soft landing on the moon from the other side of the earth. It was a monumental achievement and the months since the mission arrived on the moon are filled with interesting discoveries, including the discovery of a strange “gel-like” substance around a moon crater.

Now, while China is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Chang’e 4 lander and the Yutu-2 robber arriving on the moon, the country’s space group has released a wealth of data, including some never-before-seen images of the others side of The little neighbor of the earth.

The images – some of which benefit from post-processing by talented scientists and enthusiasts – show the least studied face of the moon in stunning details.

advertisement

Image source: CNSA / TECHNIQUES SPATIALES

The mission of Chang 4 included a moon lander and a robber that explored the surface of the moon. Due to the nature of day and night on the moon, the instruments are put to sleep when the other side falls into the shade and wakes up when the sun shines again.

China, which historically lags behind countries such as the United States and Russia when it comes to space exploration, is running fast. Landing on the other side of the moon is not an easy task, and the country’s space agency pulled it off with flying colors. In the future, China is ready to be a major player in space exploration and has even discussed the possibility of setting up semi-permanent bases on the lunar surface.

You can browse a huge collection of these new images via a handy Google Drive link or search the raw images via the CNSA web portal.

Image source: CNSA / Techniques Spatiales

. [TagsToTranslate] china

advertisement