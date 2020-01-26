advertisement

(CNN) – The death toll of the Wuhan corona virus is now at 80, with nearly 2,800 cases confirmed throughout China, while the country is initiating emergency procedures to curb the worldwide spread of the pathogen.

Making the task more difficult is the fact that the virus can be spread before symptoms appear, say the Chinese health authorities on Sunday, meaning that carriers may not realize that they have been infected before they pass the virus on to others.

Across China, 15 cities with a combined population of more than 57 million people – more than the entire population of South Korea – are completely or partially closed off.

Wuhan itself has been effectively quarantined, with all routes in and out of the city closed or highly regulated. The government has announced it will send 1200 additional health workers – along with 135 people from the People’s Liberation Army – to help the city’s extensive hospital staff.

Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang said Sunday that the number of cases could increase by another thousand.

The disease has also spread widely across China, with nearly 70 cases confirmed in Beijing, including a nine-month-old girl – the latest known case to date.

China has extended the Lunar New Year holiday to February 2 in an attempt to stop people from traveling and to spread the virus. Almost all mass celebrations for the festival have been canceled, and authorities have urged people to prevent them from holding traditional large family gatherings.

The seriousness of the emerging crisis is clearly reflected in the government’s response. The Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party – the country’s most important political body, led by President Xi Jinping – has taken direct control of operations. Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang arrived in Wuhan on Monday to visit local hospitals, according to state media.

More than 11 billion yuan ($ 1.58 billion) in government funds is dedicated to the crisis.

Global commitment

Outside of mainland China, at least 13 other places have reported cases of the virus, including France, Australia, and the United States.

In Hong Kong, the authorities said that residents of Hubei, the province of which Wuhan is the capital, and people who have visited the region in the last 14 days, cannot enter the city. The order does not apply to Hong Kong residents, although they can be placed under quarantine.

There were protests in the northern city of Fanling in Hong Kong – near the Chinese border – after it was announced that an empty apartment building would be converted into a “temporary” quarantine center. Residents set up roadblocks and clashed with the police, and on Sunday the authorities said they were leaving the plan.

Memories of the deadly outbreak of SARS 2003 deep in Hong Kong, and paranoia is already starting to settle, with an urgent purchase of face masks leading to shortages that may not be remedied until February due to the Lunar New Year holiday and demand from China.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced at the weekend that the threat level of the virus has been raised from “serious” to “emergency.” Schools in the semi-autonomous Chinese city are suspended until 17 February.

On Thursday, David Heymann, the chairman of a World Health Organization (WHO) committee who collected data on the outbreak, said the virus spread more easily from person to person than previously thought. “We are now seeing the second and third generations spreading,” Heymann said.

In the US, where five cases of the disease have been confirmed, Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said we should prepare as if this is a pandemic, but I keep hoping that it is not like that. “

Several countries, including the US and Australia, want to repatriate citizens and government officials from China.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt told national broadcaster ABC Radio Monday that Canberra was working on a plan to get 100 “young Australians” from Wuhan.

“We are working to ensure that there is support for those Australians and that we are there. We are also trying, just like other countries, to secure their ability to return to Australia, “Hunt said.

Track down the virus

Since the Wuhan virus was first identified in December, Chinese and international scientists have studied it intensively, traced its origins and worked on a vaccine to combat it.

Officials from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday that they had successfully isolated the virus in environmental samples from a seafood and nature market in Wuhan that were the source of the outbreak.

Thirty-three of the 585 environmental samples collected from Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market were found to contain coronavirus nucleic acid, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

Of those samples, 31 came from the part of the market dedicated to the sale of wild animals, the CDC said.

Chinese authorities announced on Sunday that wild animal trade would be suspended nationally, as experts were lobbying the government to introduce permanent restrictions or even a ban.

Any trade in wild animals and plants is strictly forbidden on platforms, including market places, supermarkets, eateries and e-commerce sites, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the national forestry and grassland government said in a statement. All locations where wild animals are raised are placed in quarantine.

Both on the Chinese internet and in the western gossip press, much attention has been paid to eating wild animals in parts of China – in particular bats and civet cats, a native mammal in Asia that was previously linked to the SARS outbreak in 2003.

