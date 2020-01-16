advertisement

WASHINGTON – While the United States is working to address China’s strategic threat in the Indo-Pacific region, the U.S. Army is playing a more important role.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy spoke at the Brookings Institute on January 10 about how the Army is modernizing, expanding, and deepening its engagement and operational capabilities in Indo-Pacific Command.

McCarthy said the Indo-Pacific, known in the army as INDOPACOM, is home to the four most populous countries in the world and three of its largest economies, the United States, China, and Japan.

It is critical that six of the ten largest armies in the world are stationed in the region.

The United States has signed five contracts in the Indo-Pacific region “that are critical to strengthening the American narrative alternative to the Belt & Road initiative.”

These treaties with Australia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand underpin the Trump administration’s policies for a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” (FOIP), which provides a framework for promoting American interests and alliances in a multinational space. faceted competition against China.

The Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) is the primary goal of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to promote China’s economic, political and military influence across the Eurasian continent, as well as in the Middle East and Africa. The initiative relies on providing trillions of dollars of investment and loans for everything in the region, from bridges and roads to oil fields and mines.

The role of the U.S. Army

While the vast area that INDOPACOM covers is traditionally seen as the venue for its member states’ naval and air forces, the US Army is a key element in America’s overall strategy.

“We have to be present all the time,” said Ryan.

“The U.S. Army must be in the region for competition to intensify and, if necessary, win in conflict.”

INDOPACOM, as the Geographic Combatant Command is called, extends from Mongolia in the north to Australia and New Zealand in the south. from India in the west to the most distant Pacific islands, including Kiribati in the east.

But of these, only China has the United States in mind.

Under Xi Jinping, China has rapidly modernized, reorganized and streamlined the ground, air and naval forces of its People’s Liberation Army. With this expansion, she launched a campaign to build new relationships from the Philippines to Djoubiti in the Horn of Africa.

The U.S. Army is preparing for this challenge if necessary. “The army is the foundation of the success of the common armed forces and the responsibility of Indo PACOM,” said McCarthy.

Enhancing the capabilities of the army

McCarthy highlighted the collaboration and coordination with sister services to help the Army develop and improve overall US effectiveness within a common force.

After an on-the-spot review with Admiral Phil Davidson in spring 2019, new plans for the role of the army in meeting the needs of the entire United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) were decided. Davidson is the commander of USINDOPACOM.

USINDOPACOM is, perhaps not entirely intuitive, America’s oldest and largest military combat command, based in Hawaii.

The key among these programs is the Defender Series program. Your role in strengthening a potential American response to Chinese military aggression is vital.

As McCarthy described it, the Defender series is an element of division size.

The Army Times reported in May last year that “approximately 5,000 to 10,000 soldiers are deployed for Defender Pacific, which is expected to be once a year.”

“The exercise focuses on the South China Sea or the East China Sea and lasts between 30 and 45 days,” she added.

Defender is based on the American continent (CONUS in military terminology) and can be used flexibly and quickly in places where and where it is most needed.

As McCarthy put it: “You could pick them up here. You could start in Thailand, jump to the Philippines, go to Palau … they’ll do dynamic work, a tailor-made model.”

The dynamic flexing concept is part of the US National Defense Strategy as defined in the Trump administration.

The idea is to “create dilemmas for potential opponents,” added McCarthy.

McCarthy noted that the impact of a strengthened American army and the resulting impact on the overall power of the US armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region was not only military.

“Over 60 percent of global GDP flows through the Malacca Strait,” he added.

“China militarizes the global community to monetize life,” added McCarthy for the Chinese people.

“Having the U.S. Army in the region strengthens the U.S. position to trade globally, build investor confidence, and compete economically.”

History repeats itself

The army also remembers the historical lessons of World War II, McCarthy said.

One of these lessons was how to act successfully on two fronts, not on one.

Although the Army operated again in Europe and the Pacific in peacetime, the Army Times reported an estimated 85,000 soldiers for the region in May.

The US Army no longer operates under the “rigid nature of the systems” that previously dominated operations and assignments, McCarthy said.

However, the army’s expanded profile in the Indo-Pacific would not have been possible without additional funds.

To that end, McCarthy reported that “four of us” attended a “night meal” to determine where the funds could be cut and where they needed to be added.

“The army staff,” he added, “has a sense of humor.” “Night Court” refers to an award-winning American sitcom from the 1980s in which a young and highly unorthodox judge runs the night shift of an urban court.

