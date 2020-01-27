advertisement

SHANGHAI – The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 81 on Monday as the government prolonged the Lunar New Year holiday and more large businesses were shut down or told staff to work from home to try to stem the spread .

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang visited the central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the blast, after the government sought to signal that it was seriously responding to the crisis.

The total number of cases confirmed in China rose about 30% to 2,744, about half of them in Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan.

As concerns mounted around the world, the Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, which has had eight confirmed cases, banned access to people who had visited Hubei in the past 14 days. The ban does not include Hong Kong residents.

The death toll from the flu virus in Hubei climbed to 76 from 56, health officials said, with five deaths elsewhere in China, including the southern island province of Hainan, which reported its first fatality Monday.

While a small number of cases have been confirmed in more than 10 countries, linked to people who traveled from Wuhan, no deaths have been reported elsewhere.

Li is the oldest leader to visit Wuhan since the eruption began. Dressed in a blue protective suit and mask, he inspected efforts to improve the epidemic and spoke to patients and medical staff, the government said.

The government is extending New Moon’s weekly holidays for three days until February 2, in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. The Lunar New Year is usually a time for millions of people to travel, but many have had to cancel their plans due to travel restrictions on the virus.

Wuhan is already in virtual lockdown and heavy movement boundaries have been set in several other Chinese cities.

The 11 million-strong city withdrew further on Monday, announcing the suspension of visas and passport services by January 30th.

Despite the setbacks, Wuhan’s mayor said Sunday that five million people had left the city for vacations and other reasons.

Footage from Wuhan featuring crowded hospital corridors seeking treatment has been circulating on social media, along with complaints of rising prices for essentials such as vegetables.

INTRODUCTION PERIOD 1-14 DAYS

Chinese leaders have called for transparency in the crisis after public confidence was shattered by the spread of the Acute Severe Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), a coronavirus that originated in China and killed nearly 800 people globally in 2002 and 2003.

Little is known about the newly identified coronavirus, including how easily it spreads and how dangerous it is. It can cause pneumonia, which has been fatal in some cases.

Chinese National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei said Sunday the incubation period could range from one to 14 days, and the virus was infectious during incubation, unlike SARS.

The virus is believed to have originated late last year in a Wuhan market by illegally selling wildlife. It has spread to other cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as more than 10 countries including France, Japan and the United States.

Australia confirmed its fifth case on Monday involving a woman on her last flight from Wuhan to Sydney before stopping China’s trip.

Airports around the world have increased passenger control of China, though some health experts have questioned its effectiveness.

The World Health Organization (WHO) last week did not stop calling the outbreak a global health emergency, but some health experts are debating whether China might contain the epidemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will travel to Beijing to meet health officials and experts.

“THE TRIAL OF THE PEOPLE”

Australia, France, Italy, Japan and the United States have all said they are working to evacuate citizens from Wuhan.

Japan is expected to organize a charter flight early Tuesday for citizens wishing to return from Wuhan, Kyodo news agency said. France said it expects to repatriate up to several hundred of its 800 citizens living in the Wuhan area.

Hubei Governor Wang Xiaodong said at a news conference Sunday that he felt “agonized” and responsible for the blast, but his comments sparked outrage on social media.

He thinks one sentence of apology will be enough to solve the problem? Let’s wait for the judgment of the people, “said one user on Twitter similar to China’s Twitter.

It is rare for Chinese authorities to allow such criticism of public officials on tightly controlled social media.

The spread has aggravated global markets, with stocks plummeting on Monday as demand for fast-moving housing assets increased and Singapore warned of a negative impact on its economy.

Some of China’s biggest companies have been affected, with the hotpot restaurant chain Haidilao International Holding closing branches across the country from Sunday to Friday.

Gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd advised staff to work from home until February 7, and e-commerce firm Alibaba removed expensive facial mask sales from its online Taobao market as prices rose.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou, Wu Huizhong and Josh Horwitz; Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, Lidia Kelly in Sydney Writing by Stephen Coates, Robert Birsel Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

