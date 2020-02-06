advertisement

Given the continued slowdown in the US-China trade dispute, China has announced it will cut tariffs on US goods by around $ 75 billion in half.

With the entry into force on February 14, the tax rate for some American imports will be reduced from 10% to 5%, while taxes on other goods will decrease from 5% to 2.5%.

“In order to reduce economic and trade tensions and expand cooperation, the Chinese side has decided to adjust the corresponding measures accordingly,” said a statement by an official from the Chinese Ministry of Finance. “A further adjustment will mainly depend on the future development of economic and trade relations between the two countries. We hope that both sides will work together to ultimately eliminate any additional tariffs. “

For almost two years, China and the United States were involved in a trade dispute in which both governments levied new taxes on goods worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Last month, the US and China signed a first-stage trade agreement that deals with intellectual property protection and promises more Chinese purchases of US goods. The partial agreement also resolved the almost two-year tensions between the world’s two largest economies when the United States agreed to withdraw certain planned tariff increases.

However, under the “Phase 1” contract, certain tariffs remain that have been introduced for Chinese products worth hundreds of billions of dollars. These levies will remain in force until agreement on the second phase has been reached. Leaders in the footwear industry agree that a second phase agreement is crucial.

“[W] We urge the President to continue negotiating a second phase agreement to abolish all new tariffs he has raised to provide US footwear companies with much-needed security and employment opportunities – and increase sales growth. ” said Matt Priest, President and CEO of Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America.

Steve Lamar, President and CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, shared similar thoughts: “Frankly, the fact that we still impose these punitive tariffs on all products – in addition to the already high tariffs that our industry pays – means that American consumers are workers and businesses are still feeling the full force of the trade war. “

As trade war negotiations continue, companies doing business in China are also concerned about the fatal outbreak of the corona virus. International brands like Nike, H & M, and Adidas have chosen to close some of their outposts in the country to curb the spread of the disease. In addition, factories and corporate offices in China have ceased operations while several U.S. trade fairs that have seen international visitors have been postponed due to widespread travel restrictions introduced by the U.S. government over the weekend.

