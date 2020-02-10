advertisement

By Joe McDonald

BEIJING (AP) – China reported an increase in new virus cases on Monday, which was optimistic that disease control measures, including isolating major cities, could work, while a cruise ship operator in Japan reported dozens of new cases.

Britain declared the virus to be an “imminent threat” and said it would take infected people by force if necessary. France tested 45 children and their parents after five British tourists in a ski resort became infected with the virus.

After the lunar new year, more Chinese workers and buyers returned to offices and markets to make travel more difficult and reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

Hong Kong canceled an art festival with two concerts by the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

China reported that consumer inflation rose to an eight-year high in January, possibly triggered by panic buying and hoarding as a result of the outbreak and spread of disease-fighting measures.

The latest developments:

CHINA’S DEATH CUSTOM RISES, GLOBAL SHARE MARKETS DROP

The number of fatalities on the mainland increased by 97 to 908 in the 24 hours to midnight Sunday, and 3,062 new cases were reported.

This was a 15% increase over Saturday and has broken a number of daily declines. A government spokesman said Sunday that these rejections showed that the containment measures were successful.

The death toll has risen to 774 who are said to have died from the 2002-03 severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic, another virus outbreak that originated in China. The total number of 40,171 cases on the mainland far exceeds the 8,098 affected by SARS.

Outside of mainland China, more than 440 cases have been confirmed, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

China has built two hospitals and sent thousands of additional doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers to Wuhan, the city of 11 million people in central China that is the epicenter of the outbreak. Most of the access to Wuhan was blocked on January 23. The restrictions have spread to cities with a total population of 60 million.

Global equity markets eased after warning that investors’ optimism that the disease and its economic effects could be brought under control may be premature.

CRUISE SHIP: 65 NEW CASES IN JAPAN

According to the Japanese Ministry of Health, another 65 cases were found aboard a cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

The operator of the ship previously reported 66 new cases, but the ministry said one person may have been counted twice.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the Japanese government is considering testing all 3,711 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess, so they will have to stay on board until the results are available. Health authorities are trying to deliver medicines that are requested by more than 600 passengers.

“We do everything we can to keep everyone healthy,” said Kato.

Britain declares “immediate danger”, France tests children

The UK government has declared the virus to be a “serious and immediate public health threat” which gives authorities the power to detain infected people if necessary.

The change is due to the fact that a Brit who was infected with the virus in Singapore in January has been linked to at least seven other confirmed cases in Europe.

Five Britons, including a 9-year-old boy, contracted the virus in the French ski resort of Contamines-Montjoie after living in the same chalet as the Briton.

The French health authorities tested 45 local children and their families on Sunday, and temporarily closed three schools where the boy spent time.

CHINESE OFFICES STARTING TO REOPEN MARKETS

More Chinese went back to work on the moon after the New Year holidays. These have been expanded to prevent travel and contain the virus.

Zhang Peng, who works for a livestreaming company in Beijing, went to the office for the first time since the vacation. The company checked the employees for fever and distributed masks.

“I thought the situation was pretty good now,” said Zhang. “Today I took the subway to work and went through various checks at the station. And my company did a good job of prevention and control. “

Iris Ke, who works for an advertising company, said she plans to wait until next week to return to the office.

“We just need a little more self-protection,” said Ke. “Life goes on anyway. How is it that we just stop going outside or stop working for fear of illness? We cannot. “

At the Sanyuanli market in Beijing, the Chinese capital, buyers merged in face masks with delivery drivers who picked up orders for meat, fruit and vegetables. The stands were filled with pork, mutton, seafood, and vegetables.

“The number of customers here is very low, perhaps by more than half,” said Liu Ying, who sells walnuts, cashews and other specialties. “But you can see a lot of people placing orders so we’re getting busy again.”

Also on Monday, President Xi Jinping was shown on state television in a Beijing neighborhood, and a face mask was used to tell local health workers that they were the “front line of prevention.”

The Beijing city government urged the housing complexes in the capital to close their gates, examine visitors for fever, and record their identities, newspapers reported. Many apartment complexes have already taken such steps on their own.

A city official was quoted as saying that entertainment venues should close. A government statement urged the public to strictly adhere to mask-wearing requirements and to avoid group activities.

CHINESE INFLATION RISES AND PROMISES ENTERPRISE AID

Consumer inflation reached an eight-year high of 5.4% yoy in January, reflecting a 4.4% increase in food costs, the government reported. Food prices rose 1.4% on the previous month.

“Supply interruptions and hoarding due to the outbreak of the coronavirus have helped food prices continue to rise in the week after the Chinese New Year, when they usually fell,” said Capital Economics’ Julian Evans-Pritchard in a report.

The Chinese central bank has announced a 300 billion yuan ($ 43 billion) fund to provide low-interest loans to drug and medical device manufacturers or other companies involved in the fight against the virus.

At the weekend, the government promised tax cuts and subsidies to farmers, supermarkets, health care manufacturers, and disease-fighting companies.

Chinese leaders are trying to maintain food flow in crowded cities despite the fight against disease and to alleviate fears of possible bottlenecks and price peaks due to panic buying after most of the access to Wuhan and nearby cities has been cut off.

HONG KONG ARTS FESTIVAL CANCELED

The organizers of the Hong Kong Arts Festival have all canceled over 120 planned music, dance and theater performances, including two concerts by the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The festival should start this week and last until mid-March.

AP video journalist Liu Zheng and Associated Press Writers Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Danica Kirka in London all contributed to this report.

