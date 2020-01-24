advertisement

Another case of the deadly corona virus has been confirmed in the United States, further aggravating fears among industry leaders and red-flagging the markets.

The Chicago Department of Health announced today that a 60-year-old woman who returned to the city on January 13 from Wuhan, China’s city, had contracted the virus. Clothing and footwear executives continued to express concern about the impact of the outbreak on trade and procurement in the region.

The corona virus also occurs during a hectic travel season with tomorrow’s New Year holidays – its potential spreads a problem from Pendleton Footwear doing business with factories in China.

“Of course we care about the health and well-being of our team in Asia. As we all know, the upcoming Chinese New Year is going to be a terrible time, ”said Matt Martin, Vice President Product Creation at Pendleton Footwear. “On a larger scale, factories employ people from all over China, so there is a risk for these people at the factory level. Fortunately, we have no plans for any trips in the near future, and we hope it will be for everyone until we have to go back. “

Factories that work with Therafit Shoe not only delivered all of the company’s spring products, but were also closed for a few weeks before the annual celebrations, CEO Moises Egozi told FN. However, the manager warned of the virus’ ability to hinder business in the coming months.

“This situation can certainly disrupt the footwear industry – and all goods and services in China – next month as the millions of workers leave their hometowns across the country and return to the country’s major industrial centers.” Said Egozi. “For this reason, we expect factories to take longer than usual after the long Chinese New Year break, and that deliveries in March and April will be somewhat delayed.”

Frank Cammarata, CEO of Camtrade Footwear, also agreed. Most of his company’s spring goods have already been shipped, and while the partner factories are closed until February 9, uncertainty about the virus’ impact on the industry is critical.

“It is too early to say what impact the virus will have on the shoe store,” said Cammarata. “Our agents and factory people are just starting their New Year celebrations, so it’s pretty messy right now … We wish our prayers and best wishes to everyone affected by this very unpredictable situation.”

As U.S. health officials monitor dozens of potential coronavirus cases across the country, industry leaders are also watching other developments from China, including ongoing protests in neighboring Hong Kong and trade relations between the two economic superpowers.

Karen Giberson, President and CEO of Accessories Council, stressed the importance of building a diverse supply chain and urged companies to continue or seek sourcing beyond China. (Many shoe companies have already relocated their factories from China to Vietnam, for example under President Donald Trump’s punitive tariffs for the country’s exports to the United States.)

“We have seen natural disasters, political unrest, tariffs and health problems in recent years,” Giberson said. “A single target supply chain makes companies very vulnerable. Working with the new factory can take a lot of time and effort. We recommend our companies to consider options before there is a crisis. “

