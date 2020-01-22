advertisement

BEIJING – The death toll from the Coronavirus outbreak in China rose to six on January 21, when authorities reported new cases, with concerns that hundreds of millions of people traveling to the moon during the New Year holidays were feared Infection rate will increase.

Officials confirmed that the new mystery virus could spread between people, saying 15 medical workers were now infected, which raised fears of an international pandemic and prompted airport officials around the world to search for travelers from China.

The latest update on the outbreak that started in downtown Wuhan made the financial markets shudder when the World Health Organization scheduled a meeting for Wednesday to consider the proclamation of an international health emergency.

The National Health Commission (NHC) put the number of confirmed cases at 291 by the end of Monday, but individual provinces released more recent information on Tuesday that indicated an increase in geographic spread.

Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, has confirmed 258 cases and six deaths, Mayor Zhou Xianwang told Chinese state television on Tuesday.

According to the NHC, another 14 cases were reported in southern Guangdong province by the end of Monday, five in the capital Beijing and two in Shanghai.

However, it was confirmed on Tuesday that the virus would spread to other parts of the country. Five cases were reported in the eastern province of Zhejiang and two in the northern city of Tianjin.

“Information on newly reported infections suggests that human-to-human transmission may continue,” said WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, Takeshi Kasai, in an email statement.

The fear raised bad memories of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), another coronavirus that broke out in China in 2002/2003, causing nearly 800 people to die from a global pandemic.

Two cases have already been identified in Thailand, one in Japan and one in South Korea, while the Philippines reported its first suspected case on Tuesday.

Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims, also confirmed its first case on Tuesday, a woman who had returned from work in Wuhan.

People with masks walk through an underground passage to the subway in Beijing (China) on January 21, 2020. (Jason Lee / Reuters)

Taiwan set up a disease control center on Monday to coordinate the island’s response to the virus. In the event that the virus spreads, more than 1,000 beds were prepared in isolation.

The growing concern has spread to regional markets.

China’s onshore yuan fell 0.6 percent, the largest decrease since August 26, 2019, while airline and tour operator stocks fell across the region.

European stocks also eased as concerns about the impact of the outbreak increased. Luxury goods companies in particular were affected by concerns about weaker demand from Chinese consumers.

The virus can cause pneumonia with symptoms such as fever and difficulty breathing. Because these symptoms resemble many other respiratory diseases, additional screening is required.

Airport screening

The origin of the virus is not yet known, but according to the WHO, the main source is probably the animal. Chinese authorities have linked the outbreak to a fish market in Wuhan.

“The outbreak of a SARS-like coronavirus in Wuhan is becoming a major potential economic risk for the Asia-Pacific region with medical evidence of human-to-human transmission,” said Rajiv Biswas, chief economist for the Asia-Pacific region IHS Markit, in an email statement.

So far, the WHO has not recommended trade or travel restrictions, but such measures could be discussed at Wednesday’s emergency meeting.

The Chinese national health commission will also inform about the outbreak at a press conference on Wednesday at 10 a.m. (2 a.m. GMT).

State Department spokesman Geng Shuang said China will attend the WHO meeting.

Airport officials in the U.S. and most Asian countries also screen passengers from Wuhan.

Australia announced on Tuesday that it would examine passengers on flights from Wuhan, while Singapore announced it would quarantine pneumonia and a history of traveling to Wuhan within 14 days of the onset of symptoms.

Queues for masks

Wuhan’s officials have been using infrared thermometers to monitor passengers at airports, train stations, and other passenger terminals since January 14.

People stand in front of a drugstore to buy masks on January 21, 2020 in Shanghai, China. (Aly Song / Reuters)

Zhong Nanshan, head of the National Health Commission’s team of experts investigating the outbreak, said in a movie that was shown on state television on Monday that there was no risk of the SARS epidemic repeating as long as precautions were taken.

Across Chinese social media, images of long lines of people queuing up to buy face masks were circulating, with the outbreak being one of the key trend topics.

Some online providers have restricted the sale of masks and hand sanitizers as demand has increased.

According to the Shanghai Observer, an Internet publication sponsored by a Communist Party newspaper, the Shanghai market regulator warned on Tuesday that it would punish speculators who hoard masks and other disease-prevention products.

According to Trip.com, China’s leading online travel booking platform, customers who cancel their booking in Wuhan this month or whose travel plans will be disrupted by quarantines or other regulatory measures to prevent the virus from spreading will be reimbursed.

By Se Young Lee and Lusha Zhang

