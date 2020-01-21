advertisement

China’s Ministry of Health has confirmed the spread of a mysterious human-to-human Sars-like virus that has spread across the country, and has fueled concerns about the prospect of a larger outbreak than millions leave for Lunar New Year celebrations.

Zhong Nanshan, respiratory expert and head of the national health commission investigating the outbreak, confirmed that two cases of infection in Guangdong province, China were caused by human-to-human transmission and medical personnel, China’s official news agency Xinhua said on Monday.

Earlier in the week, authorities had reported 139 new cases of the new coronavirus strain, bringing the total number of infected patients to 217 since the virus was first discovered in downtown Wuhan last month.

It was also confirmed on Tuesday that an 89-year-old man had died from the virus in Wuhan, bringing the death toll to four.

Cases have been confirmed in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong province in the south, exacerbating fears of the New Year holidays when more than 400 million people are expected at home and abroad.

State-owned television broadcaster CCTV said Monday night there were seven suspected cases in other parts of the country, including Shandong in the east and Sichuan, Guangxi and Yunnan provinces. Five people who came from Wuhan were treated for fever in Zhejiang Province.

“People’s lives and health should be a top priority and the spread of the outbreak should be slowed down,” said China’s President Xi Jinping, who first considered the matter.

Sars

The strain has raised the alarm due to its association with severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), which killed nearly 650 people in mainland China and Hong Kong between 2002-2003. The current outbreak has spread to Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

A man was isolated in Brisbane, Australia after suspected of visiting the Wuhan after returning home from the virus.

China’s National Health Commission said it had sent work groups to all provinces to monitor outbreak prevention and described the situation as “controllable.” Hospitals in Shanghai and Beijing, as well as in the province of Zhejiang, have “extensively” tightened the examination procedures. In Shenzhen, temperature controls were carried out at airports, ports and train stations.

More than 100 patients with symptoms were waiting to be seen at Xiehe Hospital in Wuhan on Monday at 6:00 a.m. “If you come now, you will have to wait between three and four hours to see the doctors,” said a hospital worker over the phone.

At a hospital in Beijing’s Chaoyang District, patients were given masks and forms to fill out, listing all recent trips to Wuhan. A nurse said preventive measures to protect doctors were also taken.

animals

Corona viruses are transmitted between animals and humans, and the Wuhan outbreak has been linked to a now-closed fish market that has reportedly sold live animals.

The World Health Organization said an animal source is “the most likely primary source” of the outbreak, with “limited human-to-human transmission taking place between close contacts”. Researchers fear that the number of infections has been greatly underestimated.

The WHO announced that it would hold an emergency meeting in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss whether the new corona virus is an international health emergency.

Xi Chen, an assistant professor at the Yale School of Public Health, said the likelihood of a person-to-person transmission is high considering how many cases have been confirmed. “It is difficult to see that all of these cases come from animals in the same market,” Chen said.

For weeks, only cases in Wuhan and in areas outside mainland China were reported, causing many people to wonder whether other cities were simply not reporting or testing the virus. Some Internet users joked that the virus appeared to be “patriotic” by spreading only across the borders of China.

According to Chen, the high cost of diagnostic testing could have contributed to under-reporting.

Authorities have still not identified the source of the infection, which further complicates the government’s ability to contain the outbreak. The Huanan fish market, where thousands of merchants sold products, has been closed since January 1st. However, some of the cases uncovered are patients without a market visit.

“As for me, the source of the infection is. We have no idea. That’s the most important. Without knowing that we don’t know how bad the damage can be, ”Chen said.

– Guardian

