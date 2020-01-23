advertisement

PART – China closed two cities Thursday at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected nearly 600, as health authorities around the world took steps to prevent a global pandemic.

Health officials fear the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel home and abroad during weekly holidays for Lunar New Year, which begins on Saturday.

The previously unknown strain of the virus is believed to have emerged late last year from wildlife traded illegally at an animal market in the central Chinese city, Wuhan.

Most of the transportation to Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, was cut off Thursday morning and people were told not to leave. Hours later, neighbor Huanggang, a city of about 7 million people, announced a similar blockade.

“The blocking of 11 million people is unprecedented in public health history, so it is certainly not a recommendation the WHO has made,” Gauden Galea, a representative of the World Health Organization in Beijing, told Reuters.

Other cities were also taking steps to restrict movement and contact. Nearby Ezhou closed the train stations. The capital Beijing canceled major public events, including two popular New Year’s Eve Lunar Temple fairs, the state-run Beijing News said.

Airports around the world were examining passengers coming from China.

There is no vaccine for the virus, which can spread through respiratory transmission. Symptoms include fever, difficulty breathing and cough, similar to many other respiratory diseases.

Preliminary research suggested it was passed on to humans by snakes, but medical government adviser Zhong Nanshan has also identified badgers and rats as potential sources.

WHO MEETING

The WHO has said it will decide on Thursday whether to declare the outbreak of a global health emergency that will boost the international response.

If it does, it will be the sixth international public health emergency to be announced in the last decade. A WHO press conference is expected shortly after 1800 GMT.

Chinese authorities have not released details on the number of virus infections, but they have been reported in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. Of the eight known cases worldwide, Thailand has confirmed four, while Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States have reported one each.

Authorities had confirmed 571 cases and 17 deaths by the end of Wednesday, the National Health Commission in China said. Earlier, she said 393 suspected cases had been reported.

In a report Wednesday, Imperial College London said it evaluated a total of 4,000 cases of coronavirus in Wuhan on January 18 alone, an infection rate based on the number of cases reported in China and elsewhere.

Wuhan shut down all urban transport networks and suspended outbound flights from 10am (0200 GMT). Local media said some airlines were operating after the deadline, however.

Wuhan’s Hankou Railway Station was nearly deserted, with gates blocked, state broadcasts showed. The government called on citizens not to leave the city.

State media reported that the toll booths on the highway around Wuhan had been closed, which would effectively cut off road exits. Guards were patrolling the highways, a resident told Reuters.

As the city slipped into isolation, residents were flown to hospitals for checks and scrambled for supplies, clearing supermarket shelves and lining up for gasoline.

Authorities in Huanggang ordered indoor entertainment venues, including movie theaters and internet cafes, to be closed.

Facial masks

In contrast to its secrecy over the 2002-2003 Acute Growth Syndrome (SARS) that killed nearly 800 people, the Chinese Communist Party government has provided regular updates to avoid panic before the holidays.

During a visit to Wuhan, Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan said authorities should be open about the virus and efforts to contain it, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Some experts believe the new virus is not as dangerous as previous coronaviruses such as SARS and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which has killed more than 700 people since 2012.

“Early evidence at this stage will suggest that they are not that severe,” Australian Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told reporters.

Despite China’s response, world stocks fell on Thursday, led by the biggest drop in Chinese stocks in more than eight months, as concern mounted over the explosion. China’s yuan fell to a minimum of two weeks.

The economic impact of such an explosion is difficult to measure, but a 2006 estimate by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimated that SARS shaved just over 1 percentage point from China’s 2003 GDP.

InterContinental and Hyatt hotels are allowing guests to change or cancel stays at most Chinese hotels.

Many Chinese were canceling trips, buying face masks and avoiding shopping malls.

The release of seven films during the Lunar New Year has been postponed. The holiday is high season for distributors and cinemas attract large crowds.

Airports globally, including Britain, increased passenger control of China and the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention said further global spread of the virus was possible.

“All deaths so far have been contained in mainland China, however, this is a rapidly developing situation and the number of deaths and deaths is likely to be higher than those confirmed so far and I expect them to grow further, “Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the British parliament.

