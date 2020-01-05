advertisement

VANCOUVER – The international spotlight will return to British Columbia’s Supreme Court this month after a hearing on the extradition of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou will begin, more than a year after her arrest disrupts Canada-China relations.

The arrest of two Canadians by Beijing and its restriction on some imports, including cannabis, have left many observers eager for a resolution. Some are hopeful the litigation will bring relief, while others want Justice Minister David Lametti to step in.

Lametti has the legal authority to stop the process at any time, said extradition lawyer Gary Botting.

“It is really courageous to say that he has to obey the rule of law because he is before the courts. No. What (the law) says is that he can stop the whole process and the courts must respect whatever he decides, “Botting said.

The RCMP arrested Meng at Vancouver airport on December 1, 2018, at the request of the United States, which is seeking her extradition on fraud charges. Meng denies the allegations and also accuses the Canadian authorities of violating her rights during the arrest.

Huawei’s chief financial officer is on bail and lives in one of her two multimillion-dollar homes in Vancouver. The hearing is set to begin Jan. 20, focusing on evidence of double criminality, or whether US charges would also be a crime in Canada.

If the judge rules that the test has not been met, Meng will be free to leave Canada, though he will have to avoid the US if he wants to avoid the charges. If the judge finds that there is a double criminality, the hearing will proceed to a second stage.

The second phase, scheduled for June, will consider the defense claims that the Border Services Agency of Canada, the RCMP and the Federal Bureau of Investigation plotted to conduct a “secret criminal investigation” at the airport.

Border officers detained Meng for three hours, seized her electronic equipment and pass codes, and handed her over to the RCMP. Meng had no access to a lawyer during the detention and a border guard asked him about Huawei’s business in Iran.

A lawyer for the Attorney General of Canada has said that border officers are required by law to pass an admission test for all travelers entering Canada and pass codes were given to the Highlands incorrectly.

Riots could have been avoided, Botting said, if former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould rejected the US request to arrest Meng in the first place. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also said he was aware of the arrest before it happened.

“Jody Wilson-Raybould erred in that regard and so did the prime minister,” Botting said.

It is unclear what the opposition to the claim might have meant to the relationship between the two close allies. But Botting argued that – both then and now – casting the Meng case would not have much effect.

“There are only so many nonsense layers going on in North America, generally between the United States and Canada, that they will be lost in the fray.”

The Justice Department said the minister does not make a decision on extradition until and if a judge charges the person with extradition. At that point, the minister decides whether to hand over the individual to the applicant country.

“This speaks to the independence of Canada’s judicial system,” the department said in a statement.

Wilson-Raybould, now an independent MP, did not respond to a request for comment.

The justice minister may legally stop the process at any time, but in practice the minister has not used that power, said Yves Tiberghien, an Asia political science professor and expert at the University of British Columbia.

It would be politically dangerous to open now, Tiberghien said.

“It is true that the cost of this case is huge. Basically, relations between Canada and China are frozen when China is the second largest economy in the world, the second most powerful country in the world,” he said.

“On the other hand, because we have over a year after the case began, and for the whole year Canada has justified the case as one of the strict … rule of law pursuits, to intervene now looks like we are” retiring. “

He added that if the hearings go according to schedule, there is an incentive for the minister to wait for a ruling.

“It’s just a lot cleaner if the court does it. Then there’s no question about that. That’s fine.”

About 88 percent of people arrested in Canada at the request of the United States surrendered for extradition between 2008 and 2018, Department of Justice statistics show.

Charges of fraud against Meng are based on an allegation that she lied about Huawei’s relationship with its Skycom affiliate based in Iran with one of its bankers, HSBC.

Her legal team has argued that the alleged misrepresentation is not fraud. The defense says the issue really is for the United States seeking to enforce its sanctions against Iran even though Canada has no such sanctions.

One Attorney General’s lawyer has called the argument a “full red herring”.

Seth Weinstein, a criminal defense lawyer with Greenspan Humphrey Weinstein, said that if the judge finds that the charges are focused on sanctions rather than fraud, then they would not meet the probation of double criminality.

As for the defense’s claim that Meng’s rights were violated at the airport, if those arguments are successful, then it would be of concern to Canada as a “rule of law” country, Weinstein said.

“But assuming the finding would be made, we have judicial oversight of police conduct that ensures that the person’s rights are protected,” he said.

Abuses of the process have been found in extradition cases in the past, and they did not cause irreparable damage to US-Canadian relations, Weinstein added.

Botting said the US will seek another ally for a provisional arrest warrant and “be more careful next time.”

“They would say, ‘Oh, sorry. Okay, I’m going home with my marbles. Shanks.'”

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on January 5, 2020.

