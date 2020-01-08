advertisement

PART – China urges United States and Iran to exercise restraint and resolve their dispute through dialogue after Tehran launches rocket attacks against US-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for a US drone strike that killed a senior Iranian general.

Iranian state television said Iran had fired 15 missiles at US targets in response to Friday’s assassination of Qassem Soleimani. The US military said that at least two Iraqi facilities that housed US-led coalition personnel were targeted.

“The worsening situation in the Middle East region is not in the interest of either party,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a daily report Wednesday, reiterating a call for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

China has criticized the United States for exacerbating tension in the Middle East through the use of force in the blockade between Washington and Tehran. An editorial on Tuesday in the government’s China Daily government blamed the US for creating a “box of tensions” in the region.

Asked on Wednesday what China was doing to help resolve the conflict, Geng told reporters China is in close contact with relevant parties at the United Nations Security Council. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; written by Judy Hua and Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar & Simon Cameron-Moore)

