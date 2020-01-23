advertisement

Chinese authorities have blocked several cities for more than 18 million people to contain the deadly corona virus.

The respiratory virus has claimed 17 lives since it emerged from a fish and animal market in downtown Wuhan, infected over 500 people across the country, and has been found in the United States.

The deadly virus was also fatal for the first time outside the epicenter of the outbreak. The authorities reported a death in Hebei Province near Beijing.

The victim, aged 80, died on Wednesday, but the cause was not confirmed until Thursday (CST) South China Post Reports.

Yi Guan, a well-known virologist, warned that the virus after his trip to Wuhan was far worse than Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

“Conservative estimates assume that the infection rate may be ten times higher than that of SARS,” he said.

In 2002-03, SARS infected more than 8000 people and killed 774.

Wuhan was banned on Thursday as outgoing trains and planes were suspended indefinitely. The toll roads outside the city were also blocked.

Police, SWAT teams and paramilitary troops guarded Wuhan’s train station, where metal barriers blocked the entrances this morning. Only travelers with tickets for the last trains were allowed to enter. Usually lively streets, shopping centers, restaurants and other public places in the city with 11 million inhabitants were extremely quiet.

In addition to closing the train station, the authorities closed the airport and stopped ferry, subway, and bus services.

The authorities announced that similar measures would take effect on Friday in the nearby cities of Huanggang and Ezhou. Huanggang also closed down theaters, internet cafes, and other entertainment centers.

China will also close Beijing’s Forbidden City – one of the country’s most valued cultural sites – as fears of the new SARS-like virus increase.

The expansive Imperial Palace will be closed until further notice on Saturday to “avoid cross-infection caused by the accumulation of people,” an online statement said.

INCLUDING 11 MILLIONS IS “NEW TO SCIENCE”

The authorities have also indefinitely canceled “major events” in the capital, including traditional temple fairs, which are an integral part of the holiday season to “prevent and combat epidemics”.

“As far as I know, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” said Gauden Galea, representative of the World Health Organization in China, in an interview.

“It has never been tried as a public health measure. We cannot say at this point that it will work or not. “

The Forbidden City – which had 19 million visitors last year – is usually crowded during the New Year Festival when hundreds of millions of people travel through China.

Although there have only been 14 confirmed cases of people infected with the virus in Beijing, city officials have canceled large-scale New Year events this week as part of national efforts to curb the spread of the Wuhan virus.

Beijing’s city government announced that it would provide additional information “as the disease situation develops”.

The diseases of the newly identified corona virus first appeared last month in Wuhan, an industrial and transport hub in the central Chinese province of Hubei. The vast majority of the more than 570 mainland China cases were in the city. Other cases have been reported in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. Singapore and Hong Kong reported their first cases on Thursday. Most diseases outside of China affect people who came from or recently traveled to Wuhan. Seventeen people have died, all in and around Wuhan. The oldest was 89, the youngest 48.

Pictures from Wuhan showed long lines and empty shelves in supermarkets as residents stocked up for weeks of isolation. This appeared to be an overreaction, as trucks carrying supplies to the city were not subject to restrictions, although many Chinese remember the bottlenecks in the years before the country’s recent economic boom.

Such extensive measures are typical of China’s authoritarian communist government, even if the effectiveness of a lock against the outbreak remains uncertain.

Local authorities in Wuhan urged all residents to wear masks in public places, and asked government officials to wear them at work and shopkeepers to post signs for their visitors, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Xinhua quoted the city’s antivirus task force as saying that measures have been taken to “effectively prevent the spread of the virus, decisively contain the outbreak, and ensure people’s health and safety”.

Liu Haihan left Wuhan last Friday after visiting her boyfriend there. She said that everything was normal back then before the transmission of the virus from person to person was confirmed. But things had changed quickly.

Your friend “didn’t sleep much yesterday. He disinfected his house and stocked himself with instant noodles,” said Liu. “He doesn’t really go out. In this case, he is wearing a mask. “

The surge in disease is due to millions of Chinese traveling to Lunar New Year, one of the world’s largest annual human migrations. Chinese are expected to undertake an estimated 3 billion trips during the 40-day travel start. Cases forecast by analysts will continue to multiply.

“Even if there were thousands of cases, we wouldn’t be surprised,” said the WHO Galea, adding that the number of people infected is not an indicator of the severity of the outbreak, as long as the mortality rate remains low.

The coronavirus family includes colds and viruses that cause more serious diseases, such as the SARS outbreak that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003 and killed about 800 people, and the Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome ( MERS) created from camels. China tries to avoid mistakes when dealing with SARS. Even after the disease spread around the world, China parked patients in hotels for months and drove them around in ambulances to hide the true number of cases and evade WHO experts.

In the current outbreak, the rapid exchange of information has been attributed to China, and President Xi Jinping has highlighted this as a priority.

“Party committees, governments, and relevant departments at all levels must focus on people’s lives and health,” said Xi on Monday.

“It is necessary to publish epidemic information in good time and to deepen international cooperation.”

Health authorities have taken extraordinary measures to prevent additional human-to-human transmission. They put the victims in plastic tubes and wheel arches, the air being passed through filters.

The first cases of the Wuhan outbreak affected people who worked or visited a fish market that has since been closed due to an investigation. Experts suspect that the virus was first transmitted by wild animals, but it could also mutate. Mutations can make it more deadly or contagious. The WHO planned a meeting of scientific experts on Thursday to consider whether the outbreak should be declared a global health emergency that requires a coordinated international response.

In many countries, travelers from China are checked for diseases, especially from Wuhan. North Korea has banned foreign tourists, a move it took during the SARS outbreak and in recent years because of Ebola. Most foreigners who travel to North Korea are Chinese or travel there through neighboring China.

-With AP, AFP

