PART – China is closing down a city of 11 million people considered the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 and infected nearly 600 as health authorities around the world spread to prevent a global pandemic.

Health officials fear the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel home and abroad during weekly holidays for Lunar New Year, which begins on Saturday.

The previously unknown strain of the virus is believed to have emerged late last year from wildlife traded illegally at an animal market in China’s central city, Wuhan.

The virus has been reported in other major cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, and several other countries including the United States, fearing it has already spread worldwide.

The Wuhan city government said it would shut down all urban transport networks and suspend departing flights from 10am (0200 GMT) on Thursday, state media said. Local media said some airlines were operating after the deadline, however.

State-run media broadcast images of one of Wuhan’s transport hubs, the nearly deserted Hankou Railway Station, with gates blocked or blocked. The government is urging citizens not to leave the city.

State media reported that the toll booths on the highway around Wuhan had been closed, which would effectively cut off road exits. Guards were patrolling the main highways, a resident told Reuters.

As the city slipped into isolation, residents were flown to hospitals for checks and scrambled for supplies, clearing supermarket shelves and lining up for gasoline.

Authorities had confirmed 571 cases and 17 deaths by the end of Wednesday, the National Health Commission in China said. Earlier, she said 393 suspected cases had been reported.

Of the eight known cases worldwide, Thailand has confirmed four, while Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States have reported one each.

In a report Wednesday, Imperial College London said it evaluated a total of 4,000 cases of coronavirus in Wuhan on January 18 alone, an infection rate based on the number of cases reported in China and elsewhere.

EXPRESSION OF VIRUS

In contrast to its secrecy over the 2002-2003 Acute Order Growth Syndrome (SARS) that killed nearly 800 people, China’s communist government has provided regular updates to avoid panic before the holidays.

During a visit to Wuhan, Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan said authorities should be open about the virus and efforts to contain it, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it will decide on Thursday whether to declare a global health emergency that will boost the international response.

If it does, it will be the sixth international public health emergency to be announced in the last decade.

Some experts believe the new virus is not as dangerous as previous coronaviruses such as SARS and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which has killed more than 700 people since 2012.

“Early evidence at this stage will suggest that they are not that severe,” Australian Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told reporters.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that China’s actions were “very strong” but called for “more and significant measures to limit or minimize international spread.”

“We stressed to them that by taking strong action not only will they control the outbreak in their country, but they will also minimize the chances of this outbreak internationally. So they accept that,” he said.

Despite China’s response, stock markets across Asia were on the back foot on Thursday, led by a drop of nearly 1.5% in Hong Kong and Shanghai while China’s yuan fell to a two-week low.

INSTRUCTIONS, TRADE SHARING

There is no vaccine for the virus, which can spread through respiratory transmission. Symptoms include fever, difficulty breathing and cough, similar to many other respiratory diseases.

Preliminary research suggested that the virus was passed on to humans by snakes, but medical government adviser Zhong Nanshan has also identified badgers and rats as potential sources. Confirmed sufferers include 15 medical workers.

Many Chinese were canceling trips, buying face masks and avoiding movie theaters and malls and even turning to an online pest simulation game as a way to cope.

The release of seven films during the Lunar New Year has been postponed. The holiday is high season for distributors and cinemas attract large crowds.

Taiwan’s China Airlines said it had suspended flights to Wuhan, and Hong Kong’s MTR Corp said it had suspended high-speed rail ticket sales to and from Wuhan.

A growing number of Chinese listed companies, from biotech firms, drug makers, mask makers to thermometer manufacturers, say they are participating in a government-led fight for coronavirus.

Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. told the official China Securities Journal that it had donated 4 million yuan ($ 580,000) to infrared thermometer equipment to the government of Hubei, the province at the center of the explosion.

