advertisement

SHANGHAI / SINGAPORE – China’s Air Force will participate in the upcoming Singapore Airshow, the Chinese Ministry of Defense and event organizers said on Wednesday, as concerns over the spread of a coronavirus that overshadows its largest airspace and defenses. Asia.

The ministry said in a post on its official WeChat account that its air force had been invited to participate by air, adding that it would send nine aircraft and more than 100 personnel.

Airshow organizers later said in a statement that China’s Army Air Liberation Army aerobatics team, Ba Yi, would be flying for the first time at a show next week, though 10 exhibitors from China had withdrawn. .

advertisement

Singapore has banned entry for all Chinese visitors and foreigners with a recent trip history to China, in some of the most distant global moves to thwart the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

But a spokesman for Singapore Airshow’s Experia Events organizer said the Ba Yi team was receiving regular health checks and temperature examinations and that their participation had been approved by local authorities.

“The participation of Chinese personnel appeared with the relevant government authorities, and after careful examination and medical evaluation, it was decided that they would continue to attend Singapore Airshow 2020,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai and John Geddie in Singapore; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Nick Macfie and Alex Richardson)

advertisement