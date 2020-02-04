advertisement

China has agreed to admit US health professionals to the country as part of the World Health Organization (WHO) effort to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus as the number of cases and deaths continues to increase.

In central China’s Hubei province, epicenter of the epidemic, Chinese state television reported 2,345 new cases of the virus and another 64 deaths, increasing the total number of virus-related deaths in Hubei to 414 by Monday.

The death toll in mainland China has risen to 425 and the total number of cases on Tuesday was 20,438.

The White House said Monday that China had accepted its offer to hire US experts as part of a WHO mission to research and combat the virus that surfaced in Hubei’s provincial capital, Wuhan.

A 1000-bed hospital, built in eight days to treat people with the virus in Wuhan, was scheduled to take in its first patients on Monday, the state media said. A second hospital with 1,600 beds is scheduled to go into operation this week.

Given that Wuhan and some other Chinese cities are practically closed, travel is severely restricted, and China is facing increasing international isolation, there is growing concern that another economic disruption will occur. Sources from the OPEC oil cartel indicated that Reuters producers are considering cutting production by almost a third to support prices.

The WHO declared the flu-like virus a global emergency last week. It has spread to 23 other countries and regions. The Philippines reported the first coronavirus death outside of China.

Airlines around the world have discontinued flights to parts of China. A suspension by the United Arab Emirates on Monday will hit Gulf Airlines Etihad and Emirates.

The previous Monday, China accused the US of spreading fear by getting its citizens out and severely restricting travel.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defended measures taken by the United States, including the suspension of entry for foreigners who had visited China in the past 14 days.

The outbreak is reminiscent of Serious Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), a virus from the same family that occurred in China in 2002 and killed nearly 800 of around 8,000 people worldwide.

According to Chinese data, the new virus is far more contagious than SARS, but much less deadly, although these numbers can develop quickly. Before recent Hubei numbers, the number of confirmed infections in China was 17,205.

WHO said it confirmed at least 151 cases in 23 other countries and regions, including Japan, Thailand, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, who reported their second case of personal submission within their limits on Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said controlling the virus is his country’s most important task, the state-run Xinhua news agency said.

